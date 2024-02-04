Despite providing a loving home for May and raising her as their own, Shelagh and Dr Turner received some concerning news from a member of the Hong Hong adoption project.

Following Miss Williams's initial visit, which was merely a formality, they were asked to go into her office, where they were informed that May's biological mother "has questions".

"What questions does she have?" asked an exasperated Dr Turner.

More like this

"She asked why May was alone when this incident occurred," said Miss Williams of the accident, which resulted in May being rushed into hospital due to water aspiration.

And Miss Tang also referenced another incident which required May to have stitches in her foot.

"Two years ago!" said Dr Turner. "She had a playground accident, as any child might."

Read more:

But regardless, she was unconvinced.

"I thought my daughter would be more safe with them, not less," said Miss Williams, relaying Miss Tang's words.

There's now a possibility that May could be "moved to an environment in which her mother has more confidence", with an "ongoing, formal review of the environment" to be put in place.

If Miss Tang is not satisfied, the child could find herself in a new home.

Charlotte Lucas as Miss Williams, Max Macmillan as Timothy Turner, Laura Main as Shelagh Turner and April Rae Hoang as May Tang in Call the Midwife. Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney

"The decision will be taken in three months' time," added Miss Williams.

Shelagh and Dr Turner attempted to console themselves by reminding one another that they have done their very "best" for May, and that they have zero control over the final decision, but regardless, their anxiety was palpable.

What will their daughter's future look like? And will they share any part of it?

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Season 13 of Call the Midwife airs on Sundays at 8pm on BBC One. Seasons 1-13 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.