Appearing as a guest on The One Show, star George told Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas about where the couple stand at present and teased the "hard-hitting" scenes ahead.

She explained: "They've just got married and you think, 'Gosh, it's so happy, and he's very rich and she gets all these posh clothes, and it's great.' But then, you know, there's bumps along the way."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The actor went on to clarify that there was an enjoyable aspect to the scenes, too, describing them as "different" to other storylines she has handled during her lengthy tenure on the period drama.

More like this

"But it's fun, as well," continued George. "They're hard-hitting scenes, especially towards the end of the series, but it very much turns into a kind of kitchen sink drama by the end of it.

"The scenes that we filmed are so real, like any couple at home today. They're really great to play, really fun to play – different."

The outcome of Trixie and Matthew's marriage woes is an area of intense interest for Call the Midwife fans, following reports that Rix will be leaving the show after the current season.

Call the Midwife's Trixie. BBC

Rumours followed that George could follow him, with the actor declining an opportunity to explicitly confirm her future on The One Show.

In response to a viewer question, she said: "You have to keep watching until the end of the series, and just see how the character evolves... and let's see what happens in the future. But I love the show dearly."

On the prospect of leaving Call the Midwife, George previously told RadioTimes.com: "You never have complete control. Absolutely, it's a genuine fear. You never know.

"And they might just come to a point where they think, 'Do you know what? We've got nothing more to say about your character. There's nothing left to do with you. So you're off.' It happens."

What to watch on TV this week: 29th January - 4th February

Call the Midwife returns to BBC One at 8pm on Sunday 4th February 2024. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.