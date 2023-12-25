If she accepted the offer, she'd also receive a place to live that could accommodate both of them, rent-free, which Nonnatus House had been unable to offer her, resulting in mother and daughter living apart.

But in the Christmas special, it was confirmed that Nancy will be staying put – actor Megan Cusack had her eye on a stage opportunity, but that didn't materialise – after she was offered lodgings for both herself and Collette.

"It was the only living arrangement that seemed to make sense," said Sister Julienne as the pair were shown around their new digs.

"One can only marvel that it was not thought of sooner," added Sister Monica Joan.

Trixie had also kindly thrown in some of her "duplicate" wedding presents to ensure that they were fully kitted out.

"I can't thank you enough for all of this," said a visibly emotional Nancy, while Collette could not stop smiling.

Megan Cusack as Nancy Corrigan and Francesca Fullilove as Collette Corrigan in Call the Midwife. Neal Street Productions/Laurence Cendrowicz

In the Christmas special, Sister Monica Joan was also convinced that she'd be leaving – and not just Nonnatus House, but God's green earth itself.

However, her friends came together, as they always do, to buoy her spirits by recreating Flemish painting the Adoration of the Christ Child, in which baby Jesus is depicted in the manger encircled by his parents, shepherds and their animals, and angels.

Following the stunning display, she "dismissed all her talk of this being her last Christmas and embraced it as one of her happiest and best".

Merry Christmas, indeed.

Call the Midwife season 13 premieres on Sunday 7th January at 8pm. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.

