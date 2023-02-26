In the finale (26th February), Nancy's future was cast in doubt. The midwife had applied for a position at a hospital in the countryside, much to the surprise of her colleagues and friends, and in tonight's episode she received a letter informing her that the job was hers if she wanted it.

Myriad faces have exited Call the Midwife across its 12-season run and the BBC period drama could be set to lose another character.

While Nancy adores Nonnatus House, the new role comes with its own home, rent-free, with two bedrooms. She has long wanted to live with her daughter Colette and now she has an opportunity to do just that.

But that would also mean walking away from her Poplar family, who have loved and supported both Nancy and her child from the moment they arrived on the scene.

What's a girl to do?!

With Trixie and Matthew's wedding front and centre, she decided to weigh up her options after the festivities, leaving her place on the show uncertain.

Is Nancy really going to leave Nonnatus House? It's no longer at risk of being shut down or knocked down after Matthew purchased the building outright and Cyril's council audit produced positive results, which might encourage her to stay. But there's every chance she will choose to move on.

Following Sister Frances and Sister Hilda's departures, Lucille exited season 12 halfway through to spend some time in Jamaica recovering from her nervous breakdown, and there's been no word on whether she'll return.

There was also concern among fans that Nurse Crane and Sister Monica Joan could be on their way out, with the former being threatened with forced retirement and ill health jeopardising the latter's life. But they look set to remain for the upcoming season.

Nancy, however, could be a different story.

