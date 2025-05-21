Earlier this month, Disney confirmed that season 2 would return with 12 episodes and that David Tennant would be back as Lord Tony Baddingham, something that wasn't clear after his shock attack at the end of season 1.

Tennant doesn't make an appearance in the BTS pics, with Disney likely keen to keep his return to Rutshire under wraps.

Alex Hassell, Nafessa Williams and Aidan Turner. Disney+

And the new instalment is set to be an exciting one too, with star Danny Dyer recently revealing that season 2 is "so much better than the first".

After picking up the award for Best Performance in a Comedy at this year's BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises, Dyer told RadioTimes.com and other press that the show is just as "lavish and lush" as before, adding: "This series is so much better than the first, it’s that difficult second album thing, but honestly the writers and the producers have absolutely nailed it and I can’t wait for people to see it.

"It’s a beautiful job for me [and] I love working with Katherine [Parkinson]."

Bella Maclean. Disney+

And he isn't the only one excited about a return to Rutshire, with executive producer and Rivals author Dame Jilly Cooper saying: "I'm utterly sex-static filming for the second season is upon us.

"It was magical working with Happy Prince and Disney Plus on the first season and seeing everyone fall head over heels for my beloved characters. I’m delighted to be able to work with them again and for everyone to see what further mischief they all get up to!"

