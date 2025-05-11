Dyer made the comments at the winner's press conference at tonight's 2025 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises, where he won Best Performance in a Comedy for his turn in the Sky series Mr Bigstuff.

Describing the show as "so lavish and lush" he explained: "This series is so much better than the first, it’s that difficult second album thing, but honestly the writers and the producers have absolutely nailed it and I can’t wait for people to see it.

"It’s a beautiful job for me [and] I love working with Katherine [Parkinson]."

Speaking about the reaction to the show – which was nominated for three BAFTAs at tonight's ceremony – he said he was delighted that his excitement at being on the show had been matched by the audience reception.

"You do these jobs and I’ve done it before where you get all excited about something, you think it’s going to be great and then it just dies a death," he said.

"I’ve done that a lot over my career but this always had an energy about it – you’re working with such brilliant actors, every single performance in that is so, so good, whether people in it have got four lines or they’ve got monologues, it just makes you want to raise your game."

Dyer also explained that he thinks "people really appreciated" that the show wasn't being "apologetic" about the 1980s.

"If you don’t fancy that, don’t watch it, if you want a little bit of naughtiness in your life, go and watch it – and Rivals has got plenty of naughtiness!" he said.

Danny Dyer and Lisa McGrillis as Freddie and Valerie Jones in Rivals.

Disney Plus announced earlier this year that Rivals would be returning for season 2, with Dyer, Parkinson, David Tennant, Alex Hassell, Aidan Turner, Nafessa Williams, and Bella Maclean all confirmed to be reprising their roles.

Brand new faces will also be joining season 2, but Disney Plus is keeping tight-lipped on exactly who they are in the meantime.

Set in 1980s Britain, Rivals chronicles the fierce rivalry between powerful figures in the cutthroat world of independent television, amidst a backdrop of ambition, scandal, and steamy affairs.

Speaking as the show returned to filming, executive producer and Rivals author Dame Jilly Cooper said: "I'm utterly sex-static filming for the second season is upon us.

"It was magical working with Happy Prince and Disney Plus on the first season and seeing everyone fall head over heels for my beloved characters. I’m delighted to be able to work with them again and for everyone to see what further mischief they all get up to!"

