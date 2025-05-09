With 12 episodes in the new run (four more than last time), David Tennant, Alex Hassell, Aidan Turner, Nafessa Williams, Bella Maclean, Katherine Parkinson and Danny Dyer are all confirmed to be reprising their roles.

It was previously unclear if Tennant's Lord Tony Baddingham would survive after suffering a blow to the head by Cameron Cook (Williams).

Additional returnees include Victoria Smurfit, Claire Rushbrook, Oliver Chris, Lisa McGrillis, Emily Atack, Rufus Jones, Luke Pasqualino, Catriona Chandler and Annabel Scholey.

Brand new faces will also be joining season 2, but Disney Plus is keeping tight-lipped on exactly who they are in the meantime.

Rivals season 2 script read-through.

With the extended episode count, season 2 promises to be an exciting one, with even more wit, desire and romantic twists.

Executive producer and Rivals author Dame Jilly Cooper said: "I'm utterly sex-static filming for the second season is upon us.

"It was magical working with Happy Prince and Disney Plus on the first season and seeing everyone fall head over heels for my beloved characters. I’m delighted to be able to work with them again and for everyone to see what further mischief they all get up to!"

Executive producers for Happy Prince, Dominic Treadwell-Collins and Alexander Lamb, added: "We are so excited to be returning to Rutshire for an extended stay of 12 episodes for season 2 of Rivals.

"It’s very special to have the same team return in front of and behind the cameras and we cannot wait to share more of Jilly’s world with our audience."

Rivals season 1 is available to stream on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus now for £4.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.