Spencer said: "I think people don't realise that, even when I've spoken to friends and family who are like, 'Oh my god, it's got a second season?', and it's like, 'Yeah, because they only ever found half [of the gold]'. So there's, like, a whole other storyline that people don't know about which I think they're gonna like."

Meanwhile, Elliott added: "The way Neil writes often, because I've worked with him a couple of times, he always seems to know whether something's going to be a standalone thing, a two parter, a three parter.

"So he has that kind of entire story arc in his head from episode 1, season 1. And obviously if the first season had been a disaster, there would be no season 2, but luckily, there was such a great response, that we got to continue chasing this gold."

Charlotte Spencer as Nicki Jennings, Tom Hughes as Logan Campbell, Hugh Bonneville as Brian Boyce, Sam Spruell as Charlie Miller and Tom Cullen as John Palmer in The Gold. BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Des Willie/Cristina Ríos Bordón

While the first season charted the early weeks, months and years following the 1983 Brink’s-Mat robbery, which saw the theft of £26 million worth of gold bullion, season 2 sees the story move into the 1990s.

It is inspired by a combination of real history as well as theories surrounding what happened to the second half of the gold, given that it was never recovered.

Read more:

The synopsis for the season says: "As the police investigation continues, it becomes a tense, high-stakes journey into international money laundering and organised crime.

"The Brink’s-Mat Task Force embark on a series of dramatic manhunts as they desperately try to solve the longest and most expensive investigation in the history of the Metropolitan Police."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

While Spencer and Elliott are joined by other returning stars such as Hugh Bonneville, Sam Spruell, Tom Cullen and, in a surprise re-appearance, Jack Lowden, there are also a host of new cast members who have been added.

These include Tom Hughes, Stephen Campbell Moore, Joshua McGuire, Tamsin Topolski, Joshua Samuels, Rochelle Neil, Antonia Desplat, Lorna Brown, Thomas Coombes, Sean Teale and Olivia Grant.

The Gold season 2 will arrive on BBC iPlayer at 6am on Sunday 8th June, before airing on BBC One at 9pm.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.