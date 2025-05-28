The adaptation features a stellar cast including Sean Bean as Thomas Cromwell and Arthur Hughes as Matthew Shardlake, a 16th-century lawyer tasked with investigating a murder at a monastery.

He's not alone, however. His cocky assistant – or possibly Cromwell's spy – Jack Barak (Anthony Boyle) is there to aid him.

Arthur Hughes and Anthony Boyle in Shardlake. Disney+

A tense mystery unfolds across four episodes, with ITV set to air them weekly.

Variety reported in January 2025 that Disney Plus wouldn't continue the series, despite there being plenty of CJ Sansom books to adapt and it receiving favourable reviews, including our very own four-star rating.

Perhaps they'll get their chance on ITV.

Shardlake will air on ITV on Monday 9th June at 9pm. It is also available to stream on Disney Plus.

