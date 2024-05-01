Arthur Hughes stars in the central role, while key supporting roles are taken on by Anthony Boyle and Sean Bean. But who else stars in the series and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Shardlake on Disney Plus.

Shardlake cast: Who stars in the Disney Plus historical drama?

Here are the main cast members and characters in Shardlake. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Here's a full list of the cast for Shardlake:

Arthur Hughes as Matthew Shardlake

Anthony Boyle as Jack Barak

Sean Bean as Thomas Cromwell

Babou Ceesay as Abbot Fabian

Ruby Ashbourne Serkis as Alice Fewterer

Paul Kaye as Brother Jerome

Peter Firth as Norfolk

Matthew Steer as Goodhap

Brian Vernel as Brother Mortimus

Irfan Shamji as Brother Guy

David Pearse as Brother Edwig

Miles Barrow as Brother Gabriel

Kimberley Nixon as Joan

Mike Noble as Bugge

Arthur Hughes plays Matthew Shardlake

Arthur Hughes as Matthew Shardlake in Shardlake. Disney Plus

Who is Matthew Shardlake? Matthew Shardlake is a lawyer living in the 16th-century, who has scoliosis. He suffers prejudice because of this but has a brilliant mind, and is under the favour of Thomas Cromwell, who sends him to investigate the murder of one of his commissioners.

What else has Arthur Hughes been in? Known for playing Ruairi in The Archers, Hughes is also a prolific stage actor. On screen he has appeared in Doctors, Shakespeare & Hathaway and Then Barbara Met Alan.

Anthony Boyle plays Jack Barak

Anthony Boyle as Jack Barak in Shardlake. Disney+

Who is Jack Barak? Jack Barak is the charming, yet cocky underling of Cromwell, who is sent with Shardlake to investigate the murder. They have a difficult relationship and often disagree with one another.

What else has Anthony Boyle been in? Boyle has recently been seen starring in Masters of the Air and Manhunt on Apple TV+, while he has also had roles in series including Derry Girls, Ordeal by Innocence, Patrick Melrose, The Plot Against America and Game of Thrones, as well as films such as Tolkien and Tetris.

Sean Bean plays Thomas Cromwell

Sean Bean as Thomas Cromwell in Shardlake. Disney+

Who is Thomas Cromwell? Thomas Cromwell was a real life statesman and lawyer who was chief minister to King Henry VIII. In the series, he is seen desperately pursuing the dissolution of the monasteries.

What else has Sean Bean been in? Bean has appeared in many big franchises over the years, including playing Boromir in The Lord of the Rings and Ned Stark in Game of Thrones. Other film roles of Bean's include Bond film GoldenEye and Ridley Scott's The Martian, while he has starred in series such as Time, Snowpiercer and Marriage.

Babou Ceesay plays Abbot Fabian

Babou Ceesay as Abbot Fabian in Shardlake. Disney+

Who is Abbot Fabian? Abbot Fabian is the head of the St Donatus monastery, which is located in the coastal town of Scarnsea.

What else has Babou Ceesay been in? Ceesay has had roles in series such as Luther, Strike Back, National Treasure, Into the Badlands, Dark Money, Wolfe and We Hunt Together, as well as films including Eye in the Sky, Free Fire and Rogue One.

Ruby Ashbourne Serkis plays Alice Fewterer

Ruby Ashbourne Serkis as Alice in Shardlake. Disney+

Who is Alice Fewterer? Alice is the only woman living at the St Donatus monastery, who works in the infirmary.

What else has Ruby Ashbourne Serkis been in? The daughter of Andy Serkis, Ashbourne Serkis has appeared in The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, National Treasure, The Letter for the King, The Serpent, Becoming Elizabeth and The Greatest Beer Run Ever.

Paul Kaye plays Brother Jerome

Paul Kaye. David M. Benett/Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Who is Brother Jerome? Brother Jerome is a Carthusian monk who has been sent to the monastery to be cared for by the monks there. He is a cousin of Queen Jane.

What else has Paul Kaye been in? Kaye has had roles in many series and films, including Game of Thrones, After Life, Vera, Lucky Fred, Stella, Friday Night Dinner, Inside No 9, Humans, Doctor Who, Zapped, Good Omens, Year of the Rabbit, The Stranger, The House, Catherine Called Birdy, Pennyworth, Bank of Dave, The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin and Sieze Them!.

Peter Firth plays Norfolk

Peter Firth. Tim Whitby/Getty Images

Who is Norfolk? Thomas Howard, the 3rd Duke of Norfolk, was the real life uncle of two of King Henry VIII's wives, Anne Boleyn and Catherine Howard. He is against Cromwell's efforts to dissolve the monasteries.

What else has Peter Firth been in? Firth is best-known for playing Harry in Spooks, while he has also appeared in many other series and films. These have included The Hunt for Red October, Heartbeat, Pearl Harbour, Dickensian, Victoria, Strike Back, Cheat and Summer of Rockets.

Matthew Steer plays Goodhap

Matthew Steer. Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Who is Goodhap? Goodhap is a doctor who was sent by Cromwell, along with his first commissioner, to the St Donatus Monastery. After the commissioner is killed, he hides away in his room out of fear.

What else has Matthew Steer been in? Steer has previously had roles in Silent Witness, EastEnders, Outlander, Cinderella, SuperBob, The Last Kingdom, The Crown, The Duke, The Ipcress File, Becoming Elizabeth, Dangerous Liaisons, You and Miss Scarlet and the Duke.

Brian Vernel plays Brother Mortimus

Brian Vernel. Tim Whitby/Getty Images

Who is Brother Mortimus? Brother Mortimus is one of the monks at the monastery.

What else has Brian Vernel been in? Vernel has appeared in series and films including The Casual Vacancy, Grantchester, The Last Kingdom, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Doctor Who, Dunkirk, The Tunnel, Collateral, Slow Horses and Gangs of London.

Irfan Shamji plays Brother Guy

Irfan Shamji. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Who is Brother Guy? Brother Guy is one of the monks at the monastery. He works in the infirmary.

What else has Irfan Shamji been in? Shamji has appeared in Murder on the Orient Express, Red Joan, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, The Ipcress File, Industry and The Walk In.

David Pearse plays Brother Edwig

David Pearse. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Who is Brother Edwig? Brother Edwig is one of the monks at the monastery.

What else has David Pearse been in? Pearse has previously had roles in series and films including Trivia, Vikings, The Last Kingdom, Pixie, The Banshees of Inisherin, Dalgliesh and Brassic, among others.

Miles Barrow plays Brother Gabriel

Miles Barrow. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Who is Brother Gabriel? Brother Gabriel is one of the monks at the monastery.

What else has Miles Barrow been in? Barrow has appeared in Scoop, Marriage, The Peripheral, Riches, The Ark and Tetris.

Kimberley Nixon plays Joan

Kimberley Nixon. Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Who is Joan? Joan is Shardlake's housekeeper.

What else has Kimberley Nixon been in? Nixon is best known for playing Josie in Fresh Meat, while she has also appeared in Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, Hebburn, New Blood, Ordinary Lies, Outlander, Death in Paradise, The Salisbury Poisonings, The Tuckers, Consent and Partygate.

Mike Noble plays Bugge

Who is Bugge? Bugge is a master at the monastery.

What else has Mike Noble been in? Noble has previously had roles in World War Z, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, Grantchester, Mr Selfridge, Home Fires, The Capture, Help, Trigger Point and The Long Shadow.

Shardlake premieres on Disney Plus on Wednesday 1st May. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

