The new series comes from acclaimed filmmaker and screenwriter Shane Meadows, who many will undoubtedly know for his work on The Virtues and the iconic This Is England and its TV spin-offs. But this time round, Meadows is lending his talents to his first ever period drama, which explores the real-life tale of "the biggest fraud in British history".

After finalising the premiere date for the series just yesterday, we finally have a trailer for BBC's The Gallows Pole .

Now, the new trailer gives us a glimpse of the action to come, which is set in the moorland hills of 18th Century Yorkshire, and the cast, which is led by Michael Socha (This Is England).

Socha stars as Hartley, the enigmatic man who assembles a gang of weavers and land-workers, who become known as the Cragg Vale Coiners. He's an enigmatic kind of character who brings the group together in order to grow "a revolutionary criminal enterprise that will capsize the economy", according to the series synopsis.

The new BBC series is based on the book of the same name by Benjamin Myers but is a fictionalised take on the well-known tale and it's safe to say that excitement is building for the series, which was initially commissioned in 2021.

Also starring in The Gallows Pole are Sophie McShera as Grace Hartley, Thomas Turgoose (This Is England, Looted) as William Hartley, Yusra Warsama (Castle Rock) as Bethsheba and Anthony Welsh (Master Of None, The Flatshare) as Abe Oldfield.

Samuel Edward-Cook (Peaky Blinders, Better) also features in the cast as Isaac Hartley, as well as Joe Sproulle (The A Word) as Joe, Adam Fogerty (Legend, Snatch) as James Broadbent, Nicole Barber-Lane (Hollyoaks) as Susie, Fine Time Fontayne (Peterloo) as Joseph Broadbent, and Ralph Ineson (Peaky Blinders) as The Clothier.

Making their onscreen debuts in the new BBC series are also a slew of first-time actors which include Stevie Binns as Mand, Jennifer Reid as Barb, Soraya Jane Nabipour as Darya Hartley, Olivia Pentelow as Hannah, Charlotte Ockelton as Gwen Hartley and Dave Perkins as Tom Hartley.

The Gallows Pole premieres on BBC Two on Wednesday 31st May at 9pm, when all episodes will also arrive on iPlayer.

