This time around, a major rumour is doing the rounds in the prison about an undercover police officer in their midst - but who could it be?

Well, lucky for you Screw fans, RadioTimes.com has an exclusive first look at the second season, and it's safe to say that the drama is only notching up after the tense season 1 finale.

In the trailer, many of the familiar season 1 faces return - like Rose (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell) and Leigh (Nina Sosanya) - but things at Long Marsh seem to be as hectic as ever.

It appears as though the team dynamic is especially close, as the trailer opens with Rose admitting that "this is my family, you lot", but Leigh simply admits that they are "dysfunctional".

As we see clips of angry inmates and the prison officers having to navigate a temper or two, it's not long before we hear another inmate confess to knowing about an undercover police officer that's been put on the wing.

Of course, with a new season comes a batch of new characters - but which one of them could be the undercover officer?

Line of Duty's Lee Ingleby joins the season 2 cast as new prisoner Morgan, and in the trailer, he's soon seen telling an officer that they should trust him – but could that be this team's major downfall?

It's clear that the eye of suspicion will play a major part in season 2, but will that stop the officers at Long Marsh from making a fresh start?

As per the synopsis: "Complicated lives and rumours of undercover officers threaten to disturb order on C Wing, and the team of embattled prison officers will be tested to the limit. One way or another, the truth will come out..."

As for the cast, as well as Derry Girls' O'Donnell and Good Omens' Sosanya reprising their roles, season 2 will also see the return of Laura Checkley as Jackie, Stephen Wight as Gary, Ron Donachie as Ron, Faraz Ayub as Ali and Ben Tavassoli as Louis.

Some of the other new faces on the wing include Barnaby Kay (Wallander, The Five) as the new governor, Leo Gregory (Green Street, Out of Control) as prisoner Reeks and David Judge (Romeo and Juliet, Prey) as prisoner Hemmings.

Screw season 2 coming soon to stream and watch live on Channel 4. Visit our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features, or find something to watch now with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

