Line of Duty star Lee Ingleby in first look at Screw season 2
Nina Sosanya and Derry Girls star Jamie-Lee O'Donnell lead the prison drama as three new inmates join the cast.
Channel 4's prison drama Screw is returning for a second season, following its debut last year, and new images are teasing what's to come for Nina Sosanya's (Good Omens) brittle boss Leigh and Jamie-Lee O'Donnell's (Derry Girls) new recruit Rose following the tragic events of season 1.
The pair play prison officers, aka 'screws', at the fictional Long Marsh Prison, and they'll be joined by a host of returning and new faces, including Line of Duty's Lee Ingleby. A series of first-look images exclusive to RadioTimes.com give us a a glimpse into his character (above and below).
A synopsis released by the broadcaster revealed a little more about his character, Patrick Morgan, a new inmate at Long Marsh "with a hidden agenda".
Ingleby will be known to fans of Line of Duty for marrying former DCI Roz Huntley in season 4.
Joining Sosanya and O'Donnell will be last season cast members Faraz Ayub, Stephen Wight, Ron Donachie and Laura Checkley, while Ben Tavassoli will also be returning as Louis Costa.
Ingleby is not the only new face on the line-up for Screw season 2. The Five star Barnaby Kay will be playing the new Governor, while Green Street's Leo Gregory and Prey's David Judge will join as new prisoners.
In terms of plot, the series will continue to tow the line between drama and comedy, as Sosanya's Leigh is "determined to make a fresh start." Judging by the first-look image below, it appears as though it might be a tough job indeed.
"As those behind the cell doors of C Wing know only too well, moving on isn’t always simple," Channel 4 teased. "With changes at the very top and fresh faces both on the wing and in the staff room, Leigh’s new bond with Rose – and the secrets they share – will be tested to the limit.
"As the whole team struggles to make a difference to the complicated lives in their care, rumours of an undercover policeman on the wing not only threatens order at Long Marsh, but could blow open a criminal plot involving at least one of our officers. And one way or another, the truth will come out…"
Screw season 2 is coming soon to stream and watch live on Channel 4.
