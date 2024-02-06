In the lead role is Matthew Goode (A Discovery of Witches) as DCI Morck, who is described as "brilliant but impossible".

According to the synopsis: "Upon his return to work, he is tasked with setting up Department Q – a new cold case department, which is little more than a PR exercise."

Jake (Jamie Sives) and Max (Mark Bonnar) in Guilt season 3. BBC/Expectation/Happy Tramp North/ Anne Binckebanck

The rest of the cast includes Chloe Pirrie (Under The Banner of Heaven), who will star as Merritt Lingard, a ruthless prosecutor who has had a troubled childhood that she's overcome and currently leads a high-flying career in the Crown Office.

Her path collides with Carl's after the biggest case of her career, as she's looking for some change in her life.

Alexej Manvelov (Jack Ryan) also joins the cast as Akram Salim, who flew from Syria to Europe with his family after the civil war broke out in his home country.

He works as Carl's assistant, but conceals his past life as an officer in the Syrian police force as he's unable to continue his work in the UK. Ultimately, he's not a character to be overlooked, and Carl comes to realise that about him.

Kelly Macdonald (Line of Duty), Leah Byrne (Call The Midwife), Guilt co-stars Mark Bonnar and Jamie Sives, Shirley Henderson and Kate Dickie (Inside Man) round out the line-up.

The new show comes from acclaimed showrunner Scott Frank, who is best known for writing and directing Netflix's The Queen's Gambit, as well as working on dozens of films throughout his career.

Department Q is also being produced by Left Bank Pictures, the company behind TV hits like Outlander, The Crown, Everything Now and Who is Erin Carter?.

Department Q will be available to stream on Netflix. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

