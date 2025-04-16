Meanwhile, some brand new promotional images have also just been revealed that give fans a preview of the show's two lead couples, Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine), and Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy).

You can find the artwork below:

According to an official synopsis, the series promises to bring viewers "from the war-torn battlefields of WWI to the sweeping Highlands of 18th century Scotland, promising two new love stories filled with loyalty, passion and desire, as the young couples defy the forces that seek to tear them apart".

Last year, Slater spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com about the series, explaining how it feels like "two period dramas at once".

And she added that while it was nice to "have the solid foundation of Outlander", the new show "feels very much like its own thing".

"We have the same team as Outlander and we film in the same building, but aside from that, our paths don’t really cross much at all," she said.

The cast for the series also includes Tony Curran as Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat, Séamus McLean Ross as Colum MacKenzie, Sam Retford as Dougal MacKenzie, Rory Alexander as Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser, and Conor MacNeill as Ned Gowan.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood will arrive on MGM+ from Saturday 9th August 2025. New episodes will air weekly on Saturdays in the UK.

