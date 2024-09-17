He said: "James thinks he's going to come back and be Super Vet, Super Dad, and juggle both roles seamlessly. But the reality is quite different.

"Having a little baby and trying to be a vet at the same time, with those two worlds colliding, is much more challenging than he anticipated. That makes for a lot of fun in the episodes.

"I think what’s always been a comfort for James is knowing Helen has a strong support network around her – Siegfried, Mrs Hall, Carmody right there at Skeldale, her dad, and Jenny are close by. But still, it’s a lot of work."

Nicholas Ralph as James Herriott in All Creatures Great and Small. Channel 5

Ralph continued: "As James comes back and reintegrates, taking on more fatherly duties, he realises more and more the effort Helen has put in over the last few months by herself.

"He really appreciates what she’s done even more once he’s back and sees the reality of juggling everything with a newborn."

When it comes to Tristan's return, Siegfried star Samuel West has teased that it won't necessarily be an easy homecoming or reunion between the two brothers.

West explained: "He's obviously changed. And he's changed in ways that I don't fully understand. He's obviously seen some horrible things which he's not talking about. And he's obviously masking with drink and good humour."

West also revealed that Siegfried will initially struggle with Mrs Hall's new job, as a blackout warden in the village.

When asked how Siegfried reacts to Mrs Hall's new job, West said: "Extremely badly. Selfishly and overstepping the mark, and in ways that an analyst would have a lot of fun dissecting, he doesn’t really understand why the village warden, Mr Bosworth, makes him so angry."

All Creatures Great and Small seasons 1-4 are available to watch on My5. Season 5 will air on Thursday 19th September at 9pm on Channel 5 and My5. You can order James Herriot's All Creatures Great and Small from Amazon.

If you're looking for something else to watch, visit our TV Guide or take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.