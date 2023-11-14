On the show’s appeal, Vanstone said: "I think, and I'd hope, it's the humanity in it. I think that its values are about kindness, and about coming together.

"And I also think that it deliberately eschews huge dramatic stakes sometimes – the very small things become very big, which I think is relatable for most people.

"I don't think everyone's in life and death situations everyday, but they might have a problem with their pet, and we find our stories operate in that space rather than high drama. And, you know, there's obviously space for all of that in the TV landscape, but we're really happy to be telling stories about people and a community with heart and kindness."

The fourth season of the show has just wrapped up on Channel 5, with this latest outing unfolding across 1940, with Winston Churchill in office.

Nicholas Ralph and Rachel Shenton. Channel 5

It saw a major change-up for the cast, as Tristan Farnon star Callum Woodhouse didn't appear, with his character off fighting in the Second World War.

James star Nicholas Ralph previously explained this absence when speaking with RadioTimes.com, saying: "Tristan's away at war, so he doesn't feature this year. And within the world of All Creatures Great and Small, we miss Tristan a lot.

"And James in particular, he's his best friend. He's his brother in the surrogate family, so he's hugely proud of him for becoming his own man, spreading his wings and getting out from underneath Siegfried's watchful eye."

