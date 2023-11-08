All Creatures Great and Small clip sees Helen frustrated with Siegfried
The Channel 5 drama concludes its latest season on Thursday.
All Creatures Great and Small season 4 comes to an end this week on Channel 5, with an exclusive clip (above) giving RadioTimes.com readers a glimpse at what's in store.
The episode sees some tension arise between Helen (Rachel Shenton) and Siegfried (Samuel West), as he is overly protective of her in James's absence, leaving her feeling bored and frustrated.
As a result, Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) advises her to take some time away from Skeldale, although that advice could bring some unintended consequences.
The official episode synopsis reads: "Helen feels redundant at Skeldale and a million miles from home. When Richard Alderson seems to need some help, she returns to Heston Grange.
"Buried family secrets threaten to tear their relationship apart as Richard refuses to let her muck in on the farm. Helen notices that calf, Smokey, seems unwell and tries to help him, but it only makes things worse with her dad.
"Mrs Hall is blindsided by Helen’s plans and worries for Siegfried, but knows she must follow through on her decision, however painful it may be for everyone."
All Creatures Great and Small will be taking a short break from our screens after this week's episode, but the series is expected to return this Christmas for another festive special.
Channel 5 is yet to confirm whether the show will return for a full fifth season, however, with an announcement one way or the other to come in due course.
The All Creatures Great and Small cast also includes Nicholas Ralph as vet James Herriot and Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon, younger brother to Siegfried, who was called up to serve in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps in the Christmas special last year.
Season 4 of All Creatures Great and Small concludes this Thursday at 9pm on Channel 5. Watch all episodes on My5. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
