As a result, Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) advises her to take some time away from Skeldale, although that advice could bring some unintended consequences.

The official episode synopsis reads: "Helen feels redundant at Skeldale and a million miles from home. When Richard Alderson seems to need some help, she returns to Heston Grange.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"Buried family secrets threaten to tear their relationship apart as Richard refuses to let her muck in on the farm. Helen notices that calf, Smokey, seems unwell and tries to help him, but it only makes things worse with her dad.

"Mrs Hall is blindsided by Helen’s plans and worries for Siegfried, but knows she must follow through on her decision, however painful it may be for everyone."

The cast of All Creatures Great and Small. Channel 5

All Creatures Great and Small will be taking a short break from our screens after this week's episode, but the series is expected to return this Christmas for another festive special.

Channel 5 is yet to confirm whether the show will return for a full fifth season, however, with an announcement one way or the other to come in due course.

Read more:

The All Creatures Great and Small cast also includes Nicholas Ralph as vet James Herriot and Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon, younger brother to Siegfried, who was called up to serve in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps in the Christmas special last year.

Season 4 of All Creatures Great and Small concludes this Thursday at 9pm on Channel 5. Watch all episodes on My5. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.