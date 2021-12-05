When is Home Alone on TV? How to watch the Christmas movie online

Let’s be honest, few people are as synonymous with Christmastime as Macaulay Culkin: he’s up there with Mariah Carey and Noddy Holder in the festive holy trinity.

In the aptly named Home Alone, he goes through exactly what the title and is accidentally left behind when his family rush off to the airport on a festive holiday.

It might be every child’s ill-advised with to be left alone without supervision, but disaster soon strikes as Kevin finds himself dealing with two burglars. Luckily, the criminals who’ve targeted the house have no idea what this booby-trapping child has in store for them.

The comedy has become a phenomenon that is a Christmas tradition for many.

So, without further ado, read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this charming original this Christmas, which is bound to get you in the Christmas spirit!

In the meantime, the Home Alone reboot, starring This Way Up’s Aisling Bea and Catastrophe’s Rob Delaney, is now available to stream on Disney+.

When is Home Alone on TV this Christmas?

Fortunately, Home Alone will be airing once again on TV over the Christmas period this year.

The movie’s first instalment is returning to our screens once again this Christmas, and will air on December 24 on Channel 4 at 6pm.

Its second instalment Home Alone 2: Lost in New York will air on Christmas Day at 5.15pm on Channel 4.

Where can I watch Home Alone online and on demand?

20th Century Fox

As one of the greatest family films of all time, it is perhaps fitting that Home Alone (and its sequels) are streaming on Disney Plus this Christmas, along with the reboot, Home Sweet Alone, which is also available on the streaming platform.

Home Alone is not currently available to stream on other services such as Netflix, or NOW TV, but you can rent or buy the Christmas classic on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and Sky Store.

Home Alone movies: How many films are there?

Following on from the first movie (released in 1990), there was a 1992 sequel – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, which saw Kevin… well, you can guess.

Home Alone 3 followed in 1997, though this threequel focused on a new young protagonist – Alex Pruitt (Alex D Linz) – who must battle both the chickenpox and four burglars working for a North Korean terrorist group (yes, really).

Though the Home Alone series hasn’t returned to cinemas since, two TV movie spin-offs have followed – 2002’s Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House saw a recast Kevin McCallister (Mike Weinberg) again up against Marv (with French Stewart replacing original actor Daniel Stern), while 2012’s Home Alone: The Holiday Heist again focused on a new lead, with Christian Martyn playing 10-year-old Finn Baxter.

Home Alone house location: Where was Home Alone filmed?

20th Century Fox

The exterior scenes for the McCallister house in the original Home Alone were filmed on location at 671 Lincoln Avenue in the North Shore village of Winnetka, Illinois.

The house’s main staircase, basement, attic and some of the first floor landing were also used for interior shots, while all other parts of Kevin’s home were built on a sound stage to allow more space for crew and equipment.

Rent or buy Home Alone on Amazon Prime Video.

