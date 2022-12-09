Home Alone and Home Alone 2 soundtracks: Every song in films
It may have been released in 1990, but Home Alone remains to be vital Christmas viewing. So, which songs make up its iconic soundtrack?
Christmas wouldn't quite be the same without a few integral things. For many, those include turkey, a cheesy festive romcom or a rewatch of James Bond, to name a few.
This time of year most definitely wouldn't be as cheery without iconic movie Home Alone, though. The Macaulay Culkin-led family favourite film was released in 1990 but still stands to be a festive classic.
The comedy follows young Kevin McCallister (Culkin), a boy who defends his suburban Chicago home from two burglars after his family accidentally leaves him behind on their Christmas holiday to Paris.
Written by John Hughes and directed by Chris Columbus, Home Alone proved so popular that it has spawned five sequels and spin-offs in total - including last year's recent Disney Plus film Home Sweet Home Alone, which starred This Way Up’s Aisling Bea and Catastrophe’s Rob Delaney.
With both Home Alone and Home Alone 2 available to watch on Amazon Prime Video now, there's no better time to look back at the films and their stellar soundtracks.
Home Alone soundtrack
Somewhere in My Memory – John Williams
Holiday Flight – John Williams
The House – John Williams
Star of Bethlehem – John Williams
Man of the House – John Williams
White Christmas – The Drifters
Scammed by a Kindergartener – John Williams
Please Come Home for Christmas – Southside Johnny Lyon
Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree – Brenda Lee
Run Rudolph Run – Chuck Berry
Follow That Kid! – John Williams
Making the Plane – John Williams
O Holy Night – Adolphe Adam
Carol of the Bells – Mykola Leontovych
Star of Bethlehem – John Williams
Setting the Trap – John Williams
Somewhere in My Memory – John Williams
The Attack On the House – John Williams
Mom Returns and Finale – John Williams
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas – Hugh Martin
We Wish You a Merry Christmas / End Title – Traditional, John Williams
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Home Alone 2 soundtrack
All Alone on Christmas – Darlene Love
My Christmas Tree – The Home Alone Children's Choir
A Holly Jolly Christmas – Alan Jackson
Christmas Star – Leslie Bricusse and John Williams
Home Alone Christmas Medley – John Williams
Jingle Bell Rock – Bobby Helms
Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas – Leslie Bricusse and John Williams
Sleigh Ride – TLC
Cool Jerk – The Capitols
It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas – Johnny Mathis
The Most Wonderful Time of the Year – Andy Williams
Christmas All Over Again – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
Somewhere In My Memory – Bette Midler
Sombras de otros tiempos (Somewhere In My Memory) – Ana Belén
Home Alone and Home Alone 2 are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for a 30-day free trial now.
Find something to watch with our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.