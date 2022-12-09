This time of year most definitely wouldn't be as cheery without iconic movie Home Alone , though. The Macaulay Culkin-led family favourite film was released in 1990 but still stands to be a festive classic.

Christmas wouldn't quite be the same without a few integral things. For many, those include turkey, a cheesy festive romcom or a rewatch of James Bond , to name a few.

The comedy follows young Kevin McCallister (Culkin), a boy who defends his suburban Chicago home from two burglars after his family accidentally leaves him behind on their Christmas holiday to Paris.

Written by John Hughes and directed by Chris Columbus, Home Alone proved so popular that it has spawned five sequels and spin-offs in total - including last year's recent Disney Plus film Home Sweet Home Alone, which starred This Way Up’s Aisling Bea and Catastrophe’s Rob Delaney.

With both Home Alone and Home Alone 2 available to watch on Amazon Prime Video now, there's no better time to look back at the films and their stellar soundtracks.

Home Alone soundtrack

Somewhere in My Memory – John Williams

Holiday Flight – John Williams

The House – John Williams

Star of Bethlehem – John Williams

Man of the House – John Williams

White Christmas – The Drifters

Scammed by a Kindergartener – John Williams

Please Come Home for Christmas – Southside Johnny Lyon

Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree – Brenda Lee

Run Rudolph Run – Chuck Berry

Follow That Kid! – John Williams

Making the Plane – John Williams

O Holy Night – Adolphe Adam

Carol of the Bells – Mykola Leontovych

Star of Bethlehem – John Williams

Setting the Trap – John Williams

Somewhere in My Memory – John Williams

The Attack On the House – John Williams

Mom Returns and Finale – John Williams

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas – Hugh Martin

We Wish You a Merry Christmas / End Title – Traditional, John Williams

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Home Alone 2 soundtrack

All Alone on Christmas – Darlene Love

My Christmas Tree – The Home Alone Children's Choir

A Holly Jolly Christmas – Alan Jackson

Christmas Star – Leslie Bricusse and John Williams

Home Alone Christmas Medley – John Williams

Jingle Bell Rock – Bobby Helms

Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas – Leslie Bricusse and John Williams

Sleigh Ride – TLC

Cool Jerk – The Capitols

It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas – Johnny Mathis

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year – Andy Williams

Christmas All Over Again – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

Somewhere In My Memory – Bette Midler

Sombras de otros tiempos (Somewhere In My Memory) – Ana Belén

Home Alone and Home Alone 2 are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for a 30-day free trial now.

Find something to watch with our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.