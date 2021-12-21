How to watch Elf online and on TV this Christmas 2021

When it comes to Christmas movies, few can compete with Will Ferrell’s Elf.

The charming comedy has been capturing the imagination of viewers every festive season ever since it hit cinemas back in 2003.

The movie centres around Buddy (Will Ferrell), a human who crawled into Santa’s sack of presents as a baby and was raised among the elves in his whimsical workshop.

However, his world comes crashing down when he struggles to handle their intricate work and the truth about his origins comes exploding out.

When it becomes clear that he won't be able to handle their intricate work, he is finally told the truth about his origins and sent to New York City to find his real family.

Buddy is then sent to New York to find his family, but the plot thickens when it emerges that his biological father Walter Hobbs (James Caan) is a dodgy businessman – and a Scrooge – who is actually on the naughty thanks to his miserly ways.

It’s safe to say that Walter is not best pleased when Buddy appears for the first time, but might the honorary elf be all he needs to change his ways and discover the magic of the festive season?

Fortunately, Elf will be on television again this Christmas, and so you can find out for yourself. Read on for the latest streaming information.

Is Elf on TV this year?

Elf will be showing on TV this year exclusively on Sky Cinema, joining a strong line-up of festive titles both new and old, including How the Grinch Stole Christmas and It’s a Wonderful Life.

The Christmas classic will be airing on Sky Cinema throughout December, while it’s available to stream online for those with a NOW Sky Cinema pass.

Is Elf on Netflix?

Rex

Unfortunately, the acclaimed comedy won’t be on Netflix this year, but you can stream Elf online if you have a Sky Cinema pass on the NOW platform.

Additionally, Elf is currently available to rent on Amazon from £3.49, or to purchase digitally from £7.99.

Where to watch Elf online

If you don’t have Sky, you will still be able to stream Elf on NOW with a Sky Cinema pass.

A NOW Sky Cinema Pass costs £9.99 a month and you can get a 7-day free trial to make sure you like it before signing up.

NOW and Sky Cinema will be the exclusive streaming homes of Elf for the foreseeable future, as the service has scooped up the rights to the film until 7th December 2023.

