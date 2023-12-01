Last year, our poll was won by It's a Wonderful Life, but it's all to play for this year, so make sure to get your votes in.

Just which is your favourite? Could it be Elf or Love Actually, which, this year, are both celebrating their 20th anniversaries?

Or maybe it's The Muppet Christmas Carol, which celebrated its 30th anniversary last year?

Perhaps you prefer something a little more high-octane and will be voting for Die Hard this year (yes, we're including it).

Or has one of the more recent additions to the Christmas film canon become your favourite, such as Emilia Clarke's Last Christmas or all-star rom-com Happiest Season?

It's time to get voting, and remember, you only get one, so choose wisely!

Click here to vote for your favourite Christmas film.

Next year could see a number of new additions arrive on the poll, as there are a host of festive films being released this holiday season.

Martin Freeman and the cast of Nativity! Entertainment One

From Candy Cane Lane to Mog's Christmas, and Genie to The Heist Before Christmas, there's plenty to look forward to watching to get you in the festive spirit this December.

Candy Cane Lane stars Eddie Murphy, and screenwriter Kelly Younger said it was a "Christmas miracle" when Murphy agreed to be part of the film.

Read more:

He said: "That was the biggest Christmas miracle, is to get Eddie Murphy to be in your movie. You know, I originally wrote this character and I wrote this family to, like, represent every family. I wanted them to be an every family. But then, you know, when I first met Eddie, I asked him, 'What does Christmas mean to you?' And he said, 'It means everything.'

"And he told me about his family traditions, how he overdecorates, what he does with his family. And so he really identified with his character and brought a lot of his own personal life to it, so it was much easier to then write with him in mind the more I got to know him and work with him."

