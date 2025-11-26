Since the original film became an instant Christmas classic back in 1990, there have been a total of five further entries in the Home Alone franchise – but none of them since 1992's Home Alone 2: Lost in New York have seen Macauley Culkin reprise his iconic role as Kevin McCallister.

But according to the former child star, he's not against the idea of returning to the series in the future. In fact, speaking during his ongoing A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin tour, he revealed that he's already got a pitch for how he could potentially be enticed back.

"It would have to be just right," he said as he launched into his own idea for how the franchise could continue.

"I’m either a widower or a divorcee," he explained. "I’m raising a kid and all that stuff. I’m working really hard and I’m not really paying enough attention and the kid is kind of getting miffed at me and then I get locked out. [Kevin’s son] won’t let me in... and he’s the one setting traps for me."

So, in other words, it would be a flip of the original premise – with Kevin now essentially fulfilling the role of the burglars played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern in the first two films.

Culkin added that this could act as "some sort of metaphor" for Kevin's relationship with his child. "[He has to] get 'let back into his son’s heart' kind of deal," he explained.

Interestingly, these comments go against recent remarks made by Chris Columbus, who directed both of the first two films and said he though the franchise was best "left alone".

"I think Home Alone really exists as, not at this timepiece, but it was this very special moment, and you can’t really recapture that," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I think it’s a mistake to try to go back and recapture something we did 35 years ago."

The last attempt to revive the franchise came with the straight to Disney+ remake Home Sweet Home Alone in 2021, which was met with a string of dreadful reviews including a one-star verdict from RadioTimes.com which called it a "pointless reboot" which was "dismally unfunny".

Meanwhile, Culkin did briefly reappear as the character in a 2018 Google advert titled Home Alone Again with the Google Assistant, which also saw Pesci and Stern return as the villains.

