Charlotte Ritchie is best known for her leading roles on the small screen, starring across a host of hugely popular TV shows – from Ghosts to Feel Good – but now she's landed the lead role in an upcoming movie.

Hostages, which is the feature debut of writer/director Jim Owen, is billed as a comedy thriller, following five people who are "caught in an unfolding terrorism situation" – and RadioTimes.com can exclusively launch the first-look trailer ahead of its release on digital platforms on Monday 22nd December.

The film also includes Tanya Moodie (Motherland), Nicholas Asbury (37 Days), Raj Ghatak (Dead Set), Luke McQueen, Nick Helm, Rachel Stubbings, Jack Barry, Georgie Jones and Simon McCoy, and you can get a good flavour of what to expect by viewing the teaser below.

"Mariah Carey once said she just wanted a day to go swimming, to eat ice cream, to look at rainbows," Ritchie's character says into a phone camera at the start of the trailer, before we see some footage of a very dramatic explosion.

The character's documentation of these events on social media then appears to see her number of followers skyrocket – even getting a retweet from Rita Ora – but it also has terrible repercussions for her and the people she is hiding out with, with their location now given away to the people behind the bombing.

The official synopsis for the film reads: "After a terrifying explosion in a hotel in London, three strangers escape together and hide out in a room.

"Hostages is a fresh take on the 24-hour news cycle and whether or not social media is more important than people's lives."

Hostages will be available on digital platforms from 22nd December.

