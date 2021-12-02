Fans can rent the Home Alone house on Airbnb this Christmas

Home Alone fans have the chance to spend a night in the iconic house from the first film this Christmas, as the property has been listed for one night only on Airbnb.

Advertisement

The generously sized house located in Winnetka, Illinois, provides the setting to the iconic kids movie, in which young Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) is forgotten by his family as they jet off on their big festive holiday to Paris.

He then has to defend the so-called castle from burglars, dreaming up a number of ingenious traps to outsmart his menacing rivals and save the day.

If you were one of the many people to grow up watching the film, spending a night in the McCallister home could well be considered a dream come true – but it’s likely it will set you back.

Only one stay in the Home Alone house will be available – to take place on Sunday 12th December – with the lucky guests having to sort their own travel to the Midwest state.

No price has been set for the one-night stay itself, but given the intense interest, we expect it will be a pricey investment; fortunately, the special listing is all to raise funds for La Rabida Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

The listing, written as a message from Kevin McCallister’s older brother Buzz, reads: “Though we’re older and wiser now (I’ve even got my own security firm), we’re never too old for holiday hijinks.

“So while we’re away on vacation (all of us, this time), I’m inviting one crew of mischief makers to let their inner eight-year-olds run free in my childhood home on Dec. 12.”

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

It continues: “It’s a holiday wish come true: a cozy holiday scene with twinkling lights and a perfectly trimmed tree awaits you at the McCallister ‘castle’ (oh, and so does my pet tarantula – mind watching him for me?), now bookable for the very first time.”

Buzz adds: “A member of my McCallister Security team will ensure a comfortable stay for you and your family, including showing you around, arranging meals and gifting you with a LEGO Ideas Home Alone set to take and build at home.”

The listing also notes that the organisers of this special stay will be ensuring it complies with local COVID-19 guidelines, which is another factor to consider if you’re thinking of trying your luck.

Bookings for the house open at 7pm (GMT) on Tuesday 7th December via the Airbnb listing.

Advertisement

Home Alone is available to stream on Disney Plus. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.