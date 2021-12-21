When is Die Hard on TV this Christmas?

It’s a conundrum that reappears every Christmas – is Die Hard actually a Christmas movie?

While in the past many people have refused to accept it as a classic of the festive genre, it appears times are changing.

“Die Hard is a Christmas movie now but it didn’t start out as one,” film critic James King recently explained to RadioTimes.com. “Back in 1988 when it was released in the summer, I don’t think anyone thought it was a festive film. Sure it had a seasonal setting but it was hardly warm and cuddly.

“But over time the fans have embraced its Christmas background and reinterpreted it as a yuletide classic,” he added. “That’s what’s great about brilliant films: they don’t just have to be one thing.”

Luckily the iconic action movie is airing over the festive period, so you can decide for yourself. Here’s when you can catch John McClane on screen and how to stream all five films.

Where can I watch Die Hard?

All five films are now available to stream on Disney Plus as part of the Disney Plus Star content that’s been added to the platform, including the first film which joined the streaming service much later than the sequels.

In addition to Disney Plus, you can buy Die Hard and the other sequels on Amazon Prime Video. iTunes also has the full collection available to purchase.

The original Die Hard will also fittingly be airing over the Christmas period – you can catch John McClane’s first outing on Wednesday 22nd December at 10:45pm on ITV.

Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?

Philosophers across the world ponder the big questions in life – and perhaps the most prominent is the conundrum is Die Hard a Christmas movie, or is it just a movie that just happens to be set at Christmas? (It’s a Christmas movie and we won’t hear otherwise.)

Like the pronunciation of scone, it is a query that has plagued people for decades (or, at least, since 1988), with even Die Hard star Bruce Willis saying – controversially – that he doesn’t believe the action-thriller is a Christmas movie.

A recent poll by YouGov stepped in to settle the festive debate, finding that the public does not consider it to be a true Christmas film. (Outrageous).

Christmas film or not, Die Hard still remains one of the best and most influential action films ever made, and the holidays just wouldn’t be the same without Bruce Willis’s star turn getting a showing on TV.

How to watch the Die Hard films in order

There are five films in the Die Hard series which were released over a 25 year period. The latest, A Good Day to Die Hard, first hit US cinema screens on Valentine’s Day 2013. Here’s the order they came out:

Die Hard (1988) Die Hard 2 (1990) Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995) Live Free or Die Hard (2007) A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)

