Season 2, which concluded with a dramatic cliffhanger, left viewers clamouring for more, and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has now hinted that season 3 could arrive as soon as summer or autumn of 2025.

In an interview with Variety, Hwang Dong-hyuk said: "After season 2 launches, I believe we will be announcing the launch date for season 3 soon. I probably expect that to launch around summer or fall next year.

"But as for the storyline of the third season, Gi-hun having lost everything, including his best friend, and all of his attempts going to failure, it’s now, what is he going to be like?

"What state is Gi-hun going to be in? And what will he choose to do.

Choi Seung-hyun plays Thanos in Squid Game season 2. No Ju-han/Netflix

"Will he continue on with the mission? Is he going to give up or persist? And so you’re going to meet our character Gi-hun at a very critical crossroads as we begin the third season.

"Gi-hun will not be the man he was in season 2."

Squid Game was renewed for a third and final season before the second had even aired, with the concluding episodes having already been filmed.

Read more:

Season 2 saw former winner Gi-hun (aka Player 456) return to the deadly competition to bring down the people responsible, with a whole host of new characters joining the series.

Fans may have also noticed a mid-credits scene in the season 2 finale, which hinted at the return of the Red Light, Green Light robot schoolgirl.

Of this, Hwang Dong-hyuk teased: "If you saw the hidden clip after the ending credits roll after the last episode of season 2 – if you watch that clip, it’s going to give you a slight hint as to where season 3 might take you."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Squid Game seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.