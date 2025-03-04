Of course, their fragile truce can't hold forever, with this nine-part first season seeming to put them on a collision course, while also bringing back fan-favourite characters Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and the Punisher (Jon Bernthal).

After a major restructuring behind the scenes to bring it closer in line with Cox's earlier Daredevil show, these familiar faces now look set to play a major role in the latest chapter – along with a number of exciting new additions.

If you're excited to meet the cast of Daredevil: Born Again, read on for your guide to the stars of the Marvel series, including where you might have seen them before.

Daredevil: Born Again cast – Full list of new and returning characters

Charlie Cox stars in Daredevil: Born Again. Marvel Television/Disney

Here's a quick overview of the Daredevil: Born Again cast. Scroll on for more detailed profiles on each character and actor, including their past appearances across film and television.

Charlie Cox plays Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil

Vincent D'Onofrio plays Wilson Fisk AKA Kingpin

Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle AKA the Punisher

Deborah Ann Woll plays Karen Page

Elden Henson plays Foggy Nelson

Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Marianna-Fisk

Wilson Bethel plays Benjamin 'Dex' Poindexter

Margarita Levieva plays Heather Glenn

Michael Gandolfini as Daniel Blake

Zabryna Guevara plays Sheila Rivera

Nikki M. James plays Kirsten McDuffie

Genneya Walton plays BB Urich

Arty Froushan plays Buck Cashman

Clark Johnson plays Cherry

Mohan Kapur plays Yusuf Khan

Tony Dalton plays Jack Duquesne AKA Swordsman

Kamar de los Reyes plays Hector Atala AKA White Tiger

Charlie Cox plays Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil

Charlie Cox plays Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again. Giovanni Rufino / Marvel / Disney Plus

Who is Matt Murdock aka Daredevil? Matt Murdock is a lawyer, who fights for vulnerable people in the courtroom by day, and literally fights for them on the streets of Hell's Kitchen by night.

Blinded by chemicals as a child, Daredevil's other senses are heightened to a superhuman degree, and he is also trained in fighting styles, learning under mentor Stick (played in earlier seasons by Scott Glenn).

Following recent cameos and guest appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Echo, this series will catch us up in more detail with what Matt and his allies have been up to in the time since Daredevil season 3.

Cox recently opened up to IGN about the brutality of the show, recalling shooting alternative versions to scenes because "the likelihood is that leg break or that whatever wouldn't [make it] in.

"And without exception, every one of the more brutal, more violent breaks or moments or pieces of action is in our show.”

What else has Charlie Cox been in? Besides Daredevil, Cox is best known for crime dramas Boardwalk Empire, Treason and Kin, while he also took a lead role in 2007 fantasy flick Stardust.

Vincent D'Onofrio plays Wilson Fisk AKA Kingpin

Kingpin/Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) in Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again. Marvel/Giovanni Rufino

Who is Wilson Fisk AKA Kingpin? Fisk is a crime boss who once dominated New York City, keeping a low profile but holding an inordinate amount of power through bribery and a network of underlings.

The actions of Matt Murdock, his alter-ego Daredevil and his allies brought Kingpin's misdeeds out into the open, even sending him to jail for a brief period. When we meet him in Born Again, he has risen to mayor of New York City and appears to be reformed – but his old foe will be keeping a close eye on him for any signs of trouble.

D'Onofrio recently told Newsweek of returning to the role of Kingpin: "It's not that difficult to return to it. It's probably one of the easiest characters I've ever played when it comes to returning to it.

"The prep work for the character that I did originally, when it was first my character to play, that prep work is very internal stuff. A lot of the choices that I make come from events in my own life, which make each character very individual, because the different events in my life that I bring back up create a kind of emotional life, and then I act a character through that stuff."

What else has Vincent D'Onofrio been in? D'Onofrio is best known for his roles in Full Metal Jacket, Men in Black, Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Jurassic World. This is his fourth portrayal of the iconic Kingpin role, following Netflix's Daredevil, and Disney Plus dramas Hawkeye and Echo.

Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle AKA the Punisher

Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle AKA Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again. Disney Plus

Who is Frank Castle AKA the Punisher? Frank is a military veteran, whose family was murdered in an organised crime hit. Broken by his grief, he became the bloodthirsty vigilante known as the Punisher, who strikes fear into the hearts of even the most hardened gangsters.

Previously, Daredevil and the Punisher had clashed over their conflicting styles of vigilantism, with the former believing in mercy and rehabilitation, as opposed to the latter's thoroughly lethal tactics. They have been on separate journeys for several years, but will be reunited following an inciting incident in Born Again.

Cox recently told ComicBookMovie.com about his upcoming scenes with Bernthal: "He has a couple of really great scenes, potentially iconic moments

"They're an absolute joy to shoot! I feel like Jon and Charlie are very different people, but Daredevil and Frank are much more similar to one another. So, it's fun to play with that."

What else has Jon Bernthal been in? Bernthal has a long resumé of roles across television and film, most recently appearing in acclaimed culinary drama The Bear. His other credits include The Walking Dead, The Wolf of Wall Street, Sicario and King Richard.

Deborah Ann Woll plays Karen Page

Who is Karen Page? Karen is a woman who initially crosses paths with Matt Murdock and Foggy Nelson as a client in desperate need of representation, after being implicated in a gruesome murder. After they cleared her name, Karen came to work at the Nelson & Murdock legal firm, where she trained as a paralegal and discovered a passion for investigation.

Karen and Matt eventually became a romantic item, although their relationship has ended when we reunite with them at the beginning of Born Again. This had previously been alluded to via Matt's cameo in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, where he ended up in a fling with fellow lawyer Jennifer Walters.

Showrunner Dario Scardapane has reassured fans about Woll's return, telling RadioTimes.com: "I was fortunate enough to work with Deborah Ann Woll in The Punisher.

"I knew when I met with [Marvel] the first time that Karen Page, as a character, as an entity, as part of this world, is super important.

"So I'm very excited for the fans and everybody to see how that evolves and what's to come.

"Without giving too much away, I could say that if that relationship and if that character matters to you, you will be very satisfied."

What else has Deborah Ann Woll been in? Prior to landing the role of Karen Page, Deborah Ann Woll was best known for playing Jessica Hamby in HBO's vampire drama True Blood over several years. Other projects include horror flick Escape Room and the video game God of War: Ragnarok, where she voiced Faye.

Elden Henson plays Foggy Nelson

Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) in Daredevil: Born Again. Giovanni Rufino/Marvel

Who is Foggy Nelson? Foggy is Matt's oldest friend. They met while studying law at university and have been virtually inseparable ever since. Nevertheless, Foggy was not thrilled to discover that Matt had a double life as a vigilante, fearing the violence he indulged in and the dangerous situations in which he became entangled.

What else has Elden Henson been in? Henson's career began as a teenager with a key role in Disney's The Mighty Ducks franchise. His later credits include The Butterfly Effect, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 and 2, and most recently, Martin Scorsese's true crime drama Killers of the Flower Moon.

Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Marianna-Fisk

Ayelet Zurer in Daredevil. Barry Wetcher/Netflix

Who is Vanessa? Vanessa is Wilson Fisk's wife. A former gallery curator, they first bonded over their mutual love of art. A romance soon blossomed, with Vanessa seemingly accepting and condoning the immoral acts that her husband commits in the name of securing their wealth, status and power.

What else has Ayelet Zurer been in? Comic book fans may also recognise Zurer as Lara Lor-van, the mother of Superman, in Zack Snyder's 2013 blockbuster Man of Steel. Her other noteworthy credits include 2016's Ben-Hur remake, Netflix thriller You and Prime Video's Biblical drama House of David.

Wilson Bethel plays Benjamin 'Dex' Poindexter AKA Bullseye

Benjamin Poindexter aka Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) in Daredevil: Born Again. Disney Plus

Who is Dex AKA Bullseye? One of Daredevil's most bitter nemeses in the comics, Dex was introduced in the third and final season of the original Netflix series. He was hired by Wilson Fisk to imitate Daredevil, with the intention of disgracing the vigilante's reputation in the eyes of the general public – and he succeeded, albeit temporarily!

In his personal life, Dex is a former FBI agent, who is shown to have severe psychological issues. In the comics, he has deadly aim with any projectile (hence the pseudonym), with the third season finale alluding to a cybernetic enhancement that would incorporate this element into the show.

What else has Wilson Bethel been in? Besides Daredevil, Bethel is known for his roles in US soap opera The Young and the Restless, comedy-drama Hart of Dixie and, most recently, legal drama All Rise, which concluded its four-season run in 2023.

Mohan Kapur plays Yusuf Khan

Mohan Kapur plays Yusuf Khan in The Marvels. Marvel Studios

Who is Yusuf Khan? Yusuf is the father of Kamala Khan, the New Jersey teenager whose own superhero adventures have been chronicled in Ms Marvel and The Marvels. He’ll be seeking help from Matt Murdock at some point in Daredevil: Born Again, although it isn’t yet clear what brings him to the lawyer’s door.

What else has Mohan Kapur been in? Kapur has primarily worked in Indian film and television, including roles in Disney Plus series Karma Calling and recent factual drama The Vaccine War.

Tony Dalton plays Jack Duquesne AKA Swordsman

Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne in Hawkeye. Marvel Studios

Who is Jack Duquesne AKA Swordsman? First introduced in the 2021 miniseries Hawkeye, Jack was (at that time) the fiancé of Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga) – the scheming mother of aspiring Avenger Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

Although originally a villain himself in the comic books, Jack was depicted as a more sympathetic figure in his Hawkeye appearance. It’s not yet known what role he’ll have in Daredevil: Born Again, but swords will probably be involved.

What else has Tony Dalton been in? Dalton shot to stardom as Lalo Salamanca in the acclaimed Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul. He also appeared in The Wachowski siblings' sci-fi drama Sense8.

Margarita Levieva plays Heather Glenn

(L-R) Vincent D'Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, and Charlie Cox attend Disney's Daredevil: Born Again. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Who is Heather Glenn? Heather is a former flame of Matt’s who has come back into his life.

What else has Margarita Levieva been in? Levieva appeared opposite David Tennant in ITVX drama Litvinenko, as the Russian defector's second wife, Marina. Her other credits include Revenge, The Blacklist, The Deuce and The Acolyte.

Michael Gandolfini as Daniel Blake

Michael Gandolfini stars in Daredevil: Born Again. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Who is Daniel Blake? Daniel is a young man who sees Wilson Fisk as a mentor figure.

What else has Michael Gandolfini been in? The son of late actor James Gandolfini, he portrayed a younger version of his father's iconic Sopranos character in prequel film The Many Saints of Newark. He has gone on to bag roles in surreal comedy-drama Beau Is Afraid and music biopic Bob Marley: One Love.

Zabryna Guevara plays Sheila Rivera

Zabryna Guevara attends the Daredevil: Born Again premiere. Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Who is Sheila Rivera? Little is known about this character at present.

What else has Zabryna Guevara been in? Guevara's earlier credits include Gotham, The Handmaid's Tale and New Amsterdam.

Nikki M James plays Kirsten McDuffie

Nikki M James attends the Daredevil: Born Again red-carpet launch event. Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Disney

Who is Kirsten McDuffie? Kirsten is a lawyer, who formerly served as New York’s assistant district attorney.

What else has Nikki M James been in? James played Monica Timmons in legal drama The Good Wife, reuniting with creators Robert and Michelle King for sequel project The Good Fight as well as their political satire BrainDead. She also appeared in the 2022 romantic comedy-drama Spoiler Alert, starring The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons.

Genneya Walton plays BB Urich

Genneya Walton attends the Daredevil: Born Again premiere. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Who is BB Urich? Little is known about BB Urich at the time of writing, but it is likely she has some connection to Ben Urich.

Ben was a journalist who worked closely with Karen in the first season to expose Wilson Fisk to the public, igniting her passion for investigative work. Unfortunately, this also painted a target on his back, with Fisk personally murdering him as he got agonisingly close to the truth.

What else has Genneya Walton been in? Walton previously appeared in Eddie Murphy's festive comedy Candy Cane Lane and coming-of-age sitcom Never Have I Ever.

Arty Froushan plays Buck Cashman

Arty Froushan at the Daredevil: Born Again premiere. Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Who is Buck Cashman? In the comics, Buck Cashman is a minor Daredevil villain. As a mercenary, he has collaborated with some big-name Marvel villains in the source material – including Kingpin and Typhoid Mary. It’s possible, though, that this live-action adaptation could take the character in a different direction.

What else has Arty Froushan been in? Froushan is best known for his fantasy roles, playing Jonah Breakspear in Prime Video's Carnival Row and Qarl Correy in HBO's House of the Dragon.

Clark Johnson plays Cherry

Clark Johnson at the Daredevil: Born Again premiere. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Who is Cherry? Cherry is a retired NYPD officer, who feeds Matt Murdock information.

What else has Clark Johnson been in? Johnson previously starred in political satire Alpha House and crime drama Bosch, both on Prime Video, while he has also appeared in The Wire and The Shield.

Kamar de los Reyes plays Hector Atala AKA White Tiger

Kamar de los Reyes photographed in March 2022. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Lighthouse Immersive and Impact Museums

Who is Hector Atala AKA White Tiger? In the comics, White Tiger was Marvel’s first Hispanic superhero, debuting in the pages of a comic titled Deadly Hands of Kung Fu – relating to his skilled martial arts capability.

What else has Kamar de los Reyes been in? De los Reyes was best known for roles in Sleepy Hollow, The Rookie and All American. He also played the recurring antagonist Raul Menendez in the Call of Duty franchise, and Barranca in the recent Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Sadly, he passed away after a cancer battle in December 2023.

Daredevil: Born Again is available to stream on Disney Plus UK from Wednesday 5th March 2025.

