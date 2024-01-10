Echo was announced back in March 2021, but had a long journey to the screen, eventually landing as a shorter five-episode venture and the first title to be featured under the new Marvel Spotlight umbrella.

In another first for Disney, Echo was given a mature content rating, harking back to the Netflix days when the likes of Daredevil, The Punisher and Jessica Jones regularly found themselves in violent, dark storylines.

The jury is out on whether Echo can fill the big shoes left vacant by those once-popular shows, but some fans have already expressed interest in seeing more from the title character.

Here's everything we know so far about the future of Marvel's Echo.

Will there be an Echo season 2 on Disney Plus?

Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez in Echo. Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

There's no word yet on whether Echo will return for a second season, but notably, the show has been described as a miniseries – usually suggesting that it is only intended for a single run.

That said, some such shows have returned for multiple runs regardless of this distinction, with recent examples being The White Lotus and Big Little Lies.

The outcome here will likely be influenced by Echo's critical and commercial performance, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe strongly needing some big wins in both areas (following a difficult year in 2023).

Even if Echo isn't renewed for a full second season, it's quite possible the character would reappear elsewhere in the franchise, with Daredevil: Born Again also placing focus on Marvel's so-called "street-level" heroes.

When could a potential Echo season 2 be released?

Alaqua Cox stars in Marvel's Echo. Marvel/Disney

If Echo were to be renewed for a second season, we probably wouldn't see it for quite a while.

Marvel Studios has an enormous list of projects in various stages of development, so finding the time and resource to launch a return is becoming increasingly difficult.

Loki took more than two years to pull together another six episodes, although Echo doesn't require quite the same amount of visual effects due to its more grounded premise.

Still, we wouldn't expect the show to return until at least 2025 – if it can score a renewal, that is. So far, only Marvel's Loki and What If...? have gone beyond season 1 on Disney Plus, despite a strong fandom for the likes of Moon Knight, WandaVision and She-Hulk.

Who could be in the cast of a potential Echo season 2?

Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in Echo. Marvel Studios

If Echo were to be renewed for a second season, it's very likely that Alaqua Cox would return to play the title role – she is, after all, the first person to ever play the comic book character in live-action.

It's quite possible that Maya Lopez will remain tied with her troubled father-figure Wilson Fisk (aka Kingpin), as played by Vincent D'Onofrio, who looks to have a home at Marvel Studios for the foreseeable future.

Executive producer Brad Winderbaum teased (via ScreenRant): "I can't say too much. Only that as a chapter in Wilson Fisk's life, this is a crucial one and sets the stage in some remarkable ways for what's coming next."

Charlie Cox's Daredevil also remains a firm fan favourite, and where there's Kingpin, you can bet that the horn-headed vigilante isn't far behind. Don't be surprised if this trio remain closely connected in future outings.

Is there an Echo season 2 trailer?

Not just yet, but we'll update this page when new footage becomes available.

In the meantime, it's possible we could soon get an Echo-focused episode of Marvel's Assembled, the behind-the-scenes documentary series that often accompanies a new release.

Marvel's Echo is available to stream on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year.

