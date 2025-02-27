The series is a collaboration between Prime Video and The Wonder Project, a studio specialising in faith-based content, with founder Jon Irwin also working on I Still Believe, Jesus Revolution, Ordinary Angels and The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.

The House of David cast includes a number of familiar faces such as Daredevil star Ayelet Zurer, Avatar alum Stephen Lang and The Mummy's Oded Fehr.

The show will follow a weekly release schedule on Prime Video spanning late February to early April, ending with a two-part adaptation of David and Goliath.

Read on for more about the House of David cast.

House of David cast: Full list of actors in Prime Video's Bible drama

Michael Iskander in House of David. Jonathan Prime/Prime Video/Amazon Content Services LLC

Here's a quick overview of the key players in Prime Video's House of David – read on for more detailed profiles on each actor and character.

Michael Iskander as David

Michael Iskander stars in House of David. Jonathan Prime/Prime Video/Amazon Content Services LLC

Who is David? David is an outcast looking to prove himself, gain respect and fight alongside the king, placing faith in God to help him achieve his goals.

What else has Michael Iskander been in? This marks Iskander's screen debut.

On his casting, series creator Jon Erwin said: "We conducted a global search, considering thousands of submissions, in search of an actor who could embody not just a warrior, but a poet, a lover, a king in the making.

"Michael's performance is nothing short of extraordinary, and he brings David to life in a way that will make you feel every triumph, every struggle, every moment of his unforgettable journey."

Ali Suliman as King Saul

Ali Suliman stars in House of David. Nikos Nikolopoulos/Prime Video/Amazon Content Services LLC

Who is King Saul? The king of ancient Israel and Judah, who is cursed by Samuel.

What else has Ali Suliman been in? He recently appeared in Apple TV+ drama Prime Target.

Ayelet Zurer as Queen Ahinoam

Ayelet Zurer and Ali Suliman star in House of David Prime Video/Amazon Content Services LLC

Who is Queen Ahinoam? Queen Ahinoam rules alongside King Saul, playing a particularly integral role after her husband is cursed. She is fiercely protective of her family.

What else has Ayelet Zurer been in? Comic book fans will recognise Zurer as Wilson Fisk's love interest Vanessa in Netflix's Daredevil and its forthcoming sequel Born Again. She also played Superman's mother in Man of Steel and Dr Chandra in You.

Stephen Lang as Samuel

Stephen Lang stars in House of David. Nikos Nikolopoulos/Prime Video/Amazon Content Services LLC

Who is Samuel? Samuel is a holy seer, who follows orders from God – even if that means unleashing his wrath at times. He has known King Saul for many years.

What else has Stephen Lang been in? Lang is probably best known for his roles in James Cameron's epic sci-fi franchise Avatar, where he plays military antagonist Colonel Miles Quaritch. He also starred in Fede Alvarez horror flick Don't Breathe.

Indy Lewis as Mychal

Indy Lewis and Michael Iskander star in House of David. Nikos Nikolopoulos/Prime Video/Amazon Content Services LLC

Who is Mychal? Mychal is the daughter of King Saul and Queen Ahinoam. She becomes drawn to David as her father declines, with the two of them sharing a passion for literature.

What else has Indy Lewis been in? Lewis has previously appeared in business drama Industry.

Martyn Ford as Goliath

Martyn Ford stars in House of David. Jonathan Prime/Prime Video/Amazon Content Services LLC

Who is Goliath? Goliath is described as a "demigod" and enormous in appearance. He is seeking to avenge the death of his mother, which ultimately leads him into battle against David.

What else has Martyn Ford been in? Ford rose to prominence as a bodybuilder, with his intimidating height and build landing him roles in Kingsman: The Golden Circle, F9: The Fast Saga and HBO's The Nevers. Most recently, he appeared in Prime Video's Those About to Die. In a fun bit of trivia, this isn't Ford's first time playing Goliath – he previously portrayed the Biblical figure in US drama Of Kings and Prophets.

Louis Ferreira as Jesse

Louis Ferreira. George Pimentel/Getty Images

Who is Jesse? Jesse is David's father. He has seven sons in total and fears losing them.

What else has Louis Ferreira been in? His recent credits include Shōgun, Riverdale, Westworld and Prime Video's The Man in the High Castle.

Ethan Kai as Jonathan

Ethan Kai. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Who is Jonathan? Jonathan is King Saul's son and an honourable, compassionate prince.

What else has Ethan Kai been in? Kai's recent credits include The Turkish Detective, Carnival Row and Killing Eve. He is also known for early roles in Emmerdale and Mount Pleasant as well as for being cast in DC's cancelled Batgirl film with Leslie Grace.

Oded Fehr plays Abner

Oded Fehr. JC Olivera/Getty Images

Who is Abner? Abner is a hardened warrior who has fought in many battles.

What else has Oded Fehr been in? Fehr is best known for his roles in The Mummy and Resident Evil film franchises. His other credits include Star Trek: Discovery, 24: Legacy and Once Upon a Time.

House of David is available to stream on Prime Video on Thursday 27th February 2025.

