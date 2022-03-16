The actor was rumoured to be making an appearance in the film for some time, but those reports were never confirmed and repeatedly denied by the man himself.

Charlie Cox's Daredevil has been on the mind of many Marvel fans in recent months, following his surprise return in recent blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home .

As a result, fans were delighted when he did indeed make a brief cameo in the flick, which marks the first time that any character from Marvel's Netflix shows has crossed over to the big screen.

Many screenings erupted into cheers when Cox appeared, although the actor revealed to RadioTimes.com that his trip to the cinema was disappointingly silent.

Regardless, his fleeting role in No Way Home has ushered in what looks to be a new era for Daredevil, with the character seemingly set to take on a more integrated role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward.

If that has you intrigued to watch or re-familiarise yourself with the horn-headed hero's earlier solo series, read on for all the details on how to do just that.

How to watch Marvel's Daredevil

Charlie Cox plays Matt Murdock/Daredevil Netflix

Daredevil was originally a collaboration between the now-defunct Marvel Television and streaming service Netflix, who hatched a deal to create a number of superhero television shows.

Daredevil was the first of the bunch, premiering in April 2015, with Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher and crossover show The Defenders all following later.

However, the partnership between Marvel and Netflix collapsed around the same time that Disney announced plans to launch its own streaming service, resulting in the unexpected cancellation of all the aforementioned shows.

It was reported that the deal specified a moratorium on use of the Netflix characters in film and television, lasting two years from the streamer's cancellation.

That time has now elapsed, allowing Charlie Cox's Daredevil to appear in No Way Home and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin to guest star in Hawkeye, while the rights to the shows have also now reverted to Marvel's parent company, Disney.

As a result, Daredevil – along with its fellow Netflix co-productions – will all be available to stream in their entirety on Disney Plus from Wednesday 16th March 2022. You can sign up to Disney+ for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year.

The shows will be available under the Star banner in certain territories, while they are noteworthy for being the first ever mature programmes on Disney Plus in the United States, where their arrival is accompanied by new parental controls.

Daredevil cast

Charlie Cox leads the cast of Marvel's Daredevil as lawyer Matt Murdock, who was blinded as a young boy in a horrific accident involving a chemical spillage.

The incident heightened his other senses to a superhuman degree, while he also picked up expert martial arts skills under the tutelage of mysterious mentor figure Stick (played here by Scott Glenn).

The supporting cast of Marvel's Daredevil includes Elden Henson (The Hunger Games) as Murdock's longtime friend and co-partner at their fledgling law firm, Franklin 'Foggy' Nelson.

Deborah Ann Woll (True Blood) co-stars as Karen Page, a woman involved in their first big case who later joins the firm in an administrative role, where romantic sparks fly between herself and Matt.

Deborah Ann Woll and Vincent D'Onofrio in Daredevil on Netflix Netflix

Meanwhile, Rosario Dawson (The Mandalorian) plays nurse Claire Temple, who becomes the connecting tissue between the Marvel shows, appearing in every single one except The Punisher.

Vincent D'Onofrio (Jurassic World) plays Daredevil's arch-nemesis Wilson Fisk, also known by the alter-ego Kingpin, who is a powerful crime boss pulling unseen strings across the city.

Another iconic comic book baddie would arrive in the third season, with Wilson Bethel (All Rise) playing troubled FBI agent Benjamin 'Dex' Poindexter, who fans will know by the pseudonym Bullseye.

Jon Bernthal (King Richard) made his debut as The Punisher in Daredevil's second season, before being spun off into his own show, while Élodie Yung (The Hitman's Bodyguard) portrayed deadly assassin Elektra Natchios.

What is Daredevil about?

Charlie Cox in Marvel's Daredevil

Daredevil season 1

The first season of Marvel's Daredevil chronicles the early days of the New York City vigilante. Wearing a rudimentary black costume, as opposed to his trademark red suit, he tackles smalltime criminals who ultimately set him on the path towards the city's most dangerous villain. But Wilson Fisk has been operating in secret for a long time and his reach spreads further than Murdock would have ever imagined.

Daredevil season 2

The second season of Daredevil builds out the world of the show significantly, starting by introducing tortured soul Frank Castle, better known by his ruthless alternate persona The Punisher. He becomes enemy number one of New York's criminal community after a series of brutal massacres, which also put him on a collision course with the non-lethal protector of Hell's Kitchen. Later, an old flame of Matt Murdock's returns, but the dark past they share together haunts them.

Daredevil season 3

Note: Season 3 is set after the events of Marvel's The Defenders

The final season of Daredevil picks up with a broken Matt Murdock, who has lost faith in his God, his city and his mission. He faces some deep introspection as he decides whether he can return to his crime-fighting duties, while an old foe makes a surprising return in a manner that makes him more dangerous than ever. Meanwhile, a disturbed FBI agent emerges as a frightening new threat.

Marvel's Daredevil is available to stream now on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney+ for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year. Check out more of our Sci-fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

