Charlie Cox denies he appears as Daredevil in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer

Charlie Cox has denied theories that he appears as vigilante lawyer Matt Murdock in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, amid a flurry of rumours about his involvement in the film.

Advertisement

Released late last month, the trailer sees Peter Parker (Tom Holland) struggling to keep hold of his life after his secret identity is revealed to the public by online commentator J Jonah Jameson (JK Simmons).

Suspected of killing Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in a drone attack, the high schooler is brought in for questioning, with one moment showing the forearms of a man who appears to be his defending lawyer (see below).

Sony Pictures/YouTube

We never see the face of the individual in question, leading some Marvel fans to assume that it could be Charlie Cox, who has been rumoured to be reprising his role as Matt Murdock (aka Daredevil) in the hotly anticipated blockbuster.

However, Cox may have dashed those hopes in an interview with ComicBook.com, where he addressed the great forearm conspiracy that has taken the internet by storm.

“I can promise you those are not my forearms,” he said. “Mighty fine forearms, [but] they are not my forearms.”

Of course, this may not be enough to stop the most ardent of Daredevil fans from getting their hopes up for his return, especially as Marvel talent have been known to keep secrets in the past about certain twists and cameos.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Charlie Cox played Daredevil across three seasons of Netflix’s acclaimed Marvel, but the show suffered an untimely cancellation in 2018 which provoked an outcry from disappointed fans.

It has been reported that the deal between the streamer and Marvel Television stated that no characters from the show could appear in a non-Netflix project until two years after the cancellation, a period of time which has now passed.

This has allowed rumours around Cox’s return to take root, but the actor also denied earlier reports that he would be reprising his role in Tom Holland’s trilogy-closing epic.

Daredevil is available to stream on Netflix – read our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.