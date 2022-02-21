Spider-Man No Way Home will be available for purchase on digital platforms including Amazon Prime Video , Apple TV, and Google Play Store on 22nd March 2022.

So, if you want to know all the streaming options to watch No Way Home online, read on for the latest Spider-Man: No Way Home streaming information, as well as the latest updates on when the film will be out on DVD and Blu-ray.

The movie , which has shattered box office records and is now officially the highest-grossing Hollywood release of 2021, is set to land on Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus and Netflix, and is already available to pre-order on DVD and Blu-ray, as well as on Amazon Prime Video.

And for those wondering when the epic blockbuster will be available to watch at home, you’re in luck: No Way Home’s digital and DVD/Blu-ray release dates are finally on the horizon!

The latest Marvel outing for Peter Parker garnered much financial success, and is still available to watch in cinemas if you are looking for your fix of Peter Parker (Tom Hollland), MJ (Zendaya), Ned (Jacob Batalon) and more.

It was one of the most eagerly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe releases in years but Spider-Man: No Way Home finally swung into cinemas in December 2021.

Revealing the digital and home release date news, Sony Pictures shared a photo of Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire recreating the iconic Spider-Man pointing at each other meme alongside the caption: "Of course, we got THE meme."

When will Spider-Man No Way Home be on Amazon Prime Video?

As detailed above, the first opportunity to stream the film online – through Amazon Prime Video on Starz – will arrive on 22nd March 2022.

In the meantime, No Way Home is available to preorder on Amazon at the price of $19.99/ £14.99 on Blu-ray and $29.99/ £24/99 in 4K UHD.

Spider-Man No Way Home DVD and Blu-ray release date

Tom Holland in Spider Man No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on 12th April 2022.

We can't wait!

Is the Spider-Man No Way Home DVD and Blu-Ray available to pre-order?

Spider-Man: No Way Home is already available for pre-order on home-release disc.

Alongside the standard DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray copies, Amazon and Zavvi are also offering exclusive steelbook 4K and standard Blu-ray combo packs.

Zavvi’s exclusive steelbook features unique artwork showing Spidey in action alongside his foes Doctor Octopus, Electro and the Green Goblin, and is available for £24.99, while a Blu-ray costs £14.99 and a standard DVD just £9.99.

How to watch Spider-Man No Way Home online

Tom Holland and Zendaya in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Sadly, Spider-Man: No Way Home is not available to watch on any streaming service right now.

However, fans needn't fear, for the plan is for No Way Home to follow in the footsteps of other Sony movies and land on Starz – a streaming channel you can subscribe to through Amazon Prime Video - in the US in 2022.

Thanks to Sony’s first-look agreement with Starz, No Way Home is expected to have its streaming release exclusively on the service.

When speaking to Deadline in February 2022, Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch commented on the film's arrival on the streaming service.

Hirsch noted that for Starz "on the linear side, people are scrolling the channels and there are a lot more movies than original series."

It was added that Spider-Man: No Way Home will arrive on the service within the next six months - so before August 2022, and Hirsch noted: "you put the right shows and content around it so you can move customers that watch Spider-Man into one of your originals."

In the meantime, Tom Holland’s latest solo Spidey adventure is still available to watch in UK and US cinemas – so why not check out RadioTimes.com’s guide to how to get your tickets if you haven’t already watched the new movie.

Marvel’s latest offering might star Tom Holland as Spider-Man, but it ties in this new era with the worlds of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who previously played the iconic role. Holland appears alongside a collection of his greatest on-screen enemies including Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin and Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock as the Multiverse is thrown into chaos.

Will Spider-Man No Way Home be on Disney Plus?

Spider-Man: No Way Home will come to Disney Plus some time following its availability on Netflix, but this isn't likely to be any time soon.

Similarly to Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, the new film is primarily a Sony Pictures offering and so is included in deals that Sony makes.

During the pandemic, some big movie releases have landed on Disney Plus on the same day as their cinema releases but, while this was the case for Black Widow, sadly the same can’t be said of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Like the previous two Spider-Man movies, No Way Home will not be available to stream on Disney Plus anytime soon and is instead set for an exclusive cinema release.

In April 2021, Sony made a deal with Disney to bring its content, including Spider-Man films, to Disney Plus, but this will only apply to movies released from 2022 onwards.

Given that the Sony-Disney deal is a US deal, it’s unclear what will be in store for UK viewers, and Spidey fans will have to stay tuned for more information.

Is Spider-Man No Way Home coming to Netflix?

As detailed above, the first place Spider-Man: No Way Home will go after its digital release is Amazon Prime Video’s Starz.

Sadly, there are currently dates for the Spider-Man: No Way Home to land on Netflix.

Sony Pictures signed a new deal with Netflix back in April 2021 that will see the streamer become the exclusive home of Sony movies after they are shown in cinemas and on-demand runs, starting in 2022.

“This not only allows us to bring Sony’s impressive slate of beloved film franchises and new IP to Netflix in the US, but it also establishes a new source of first-run films for Netflix movie lovers worldwide,” Netflix’s head of global films, Scott Stuber, said at the time.

However, it is unknown if or when Spider-Man: No Way Home will join the other Spider-Man films currently available on Netflix.