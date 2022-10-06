She-Hulk includes Easter egg from Netflix's Daredevil series

Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) first crosses paths with Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) in the courtroom, when they are embroiled in a case against their shared superhero suit designer Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews).

The moment Marvel fans have been waiting for has finally arrived: Daredevil makes his fully-fledged return to the MCU in this week's She-Hulk episode 8 , which contains several Easter eggs and references to his former Netflix series.

Shortly after, they meet as their costumed alter-egos Daredevil and She-Hulk, having some obligatory fisticuffs before realising they're on the same team and uniting against a common foe.

While producer Kevin Feige has hinted that upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again will essentially serve as a soft reboot for the character, a handful of references suggest some elements will be retained moving forward.

Fans will be thrilled to (briefly) hear the theme music from Daredevil's prematurely cancelled Netflix series, composed by John Paesano, which plays as Matt explains his superhero identity to Jen.

Earlier in the episode, he reveals that he has his own law firm based in Hell's Kitchen, New York City, which primarily takes on pro bono cases for the most vulnerable in society, as explored in his solo show.

The brutal corridor fights that featured across its three season run are also alluded to as Daredevil prepares to take on a horde of goons in a dingy warehouse – but this moment is interrupted when She-Hulk (literally) crashes into the scene.

Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page and Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson in Daredevil. David Giesbrecht/Netflix

A key indicator that this revised version of Charlie Cox's Daredevil isn't tied to the Netflix show's continuity is his romantic connection with Jennifer Walters, as the episode ends with them spending the night together.

Fans of the Netflix series will remember a key plot point being Matt's feelings for his colleague Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), but it appears this aspect of the character has been scrapped, or at least put on hold for now.

Charlie Cox's return as Daredevil follows a brief cameo in last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the re-introduction of his on-screen nemesis Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) in Hawkeye. Both will be back for Born Again in 2024.

