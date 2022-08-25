She-Hulk writer says Hulk’s return to space is for a “future project"

The new Disney Plus series has seen the re-emergence of Sakaar as a major force in the MCU, as a courier spacecraft from the gladiatorial planet is responsible for the car crash that ultimately turns Jennifer Walters into She-Hulk .

The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has raised questions about Bruce Banner's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe , but the show's head writer has warned fans they may not get their answers for some time.

In the show's first episode, Bruce (as played by Mark Ruffalo) explains that Sakaar was trying to deliver a message and that he'd have to get to the bottom of it, which is exactly what he's doing come the second chapter.

Following a fourth wall-breaking phone conversation with his cousin, Jen asks Bruce whether he'll be back to visit her soon, to which he has a very interesting response.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"Probably not for a minute, I got some things I gotta take care of," he says, as the shot pans out and reveals he is in outer space, aboard the Sakaaran spacecraft and presumably headed back to the planet he was once stranded on.

The development has sparked wild speculation among Marvel fans, with theories ranging from setting up World War Hulk or leading towards a possible introduction of the Hulk's son, Skaar.

However, in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, head writer Jessica Gao explained that the payoff won't be coming in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, where the focus is to remain squarely on the title character.

"Do not expect this to be a Hulk-centric show," she said. "This is very much She-Hulk’s show and so whatever Hulk is going to do, that's for Hulk and whatever his future projects are to decide."

Mark Ruffalo and Tatiana Maslany in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Disney

So, if not here, then where? Well, Marvel has announced a packed slate for Phase 5 and Phase 6, so there's no shortage of opportunities for this story thread to be picked up. Get speculating now!

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is available to stream on Disney Plus. New episodes are released on Thursdays. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.