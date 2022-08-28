She-Hulk writer wants to see Tatiana Maslany in Fantastic Four

The character was introduced in the comics back in 1980 and became associated with Marvel's First Family just a few years later, in the wake of the action-packed Secret Wars storyline.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law writer Jessica Gao wants to see Tatiana Maslany's jade giant appear in the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot, she tells RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview.

The comic book event, which saw the strongest characters in the universe duke it out for the Beyonder's entertainment, ended with Ben Grimm (aka The Thing) staying on Battleworld while his fellow FF members returned to Earth.

That left one position vacant on Marvel's original super-team which was swiftly filled by She-Hulk, who continued to be a close friend to the Richards family in the decades that followed.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When asked where she'd like to see She-Hulk appear next in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Gao told RadioTimes.com: "I mean, obviously staying true to the comics, she should have some involvement with the Fantastic Four, I think."

"But really, I love Tatiana so much, and I love She-Hulk so much that I want her to be in everything. Like, I think she should be in every single Marvel project."

The Fantastic Four have so far had three live-action incarnations – an unreleased '90s version, a two-part noughties franchise and a botched 2015 reboot – but none have realised the full potential of the beloved characters.

John Krasinski as Mister Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Disney/Marvel Studios

Fans are hoping that Marvel Studios will be able to finally perfect the formula with its MCU canon version, which is currently scheduled for release in November 2024.

Over the weekend, it was announced that producer Kevin Feige is in talks with WandaVision director Matt Shakman to helm the much-anticipated project, which is rumoured to be a period piece paying homage to the team's 1960s creation.

There's no word yet on which actors will star, with Marvel yet to clarify whether John Krasinski's Mister Fantastic cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was a fun throwaway moment or a formal introduction. of the character.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is available to stream on Disney Plus. New episodes are released on Thursdays. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.