Up first in terms of Avengers flicks is The Kang Dynasty, which presumably will focus on Jonathan Majors' time-hopping villain, a version of whom appeared first in Loki and is set to re-emerge in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania .

Marvel Studios came to play at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, announcing a slew of new titles including two Avengers films set to release back-to-back in 2025. (Check out the Marvel Phase 5 slate here!)

Just six months later, the Avengers team will reassemble for Secret Wars, which is set to bring an end to the Multiverse Saga spanning phases four to six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Details are scarce on the two-part blockbuster event at this stage, but fan speculation is already running rampant about what all this could mean for our favourite heroes. Read on for everything we know so far on Avengers: Secret Wars.

Avengers: Secret Wars release date confirmed

Avengers: Secret Wars will be released in cinemas on Friday 7th November 2025, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

The film will come just six months after Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which is currently scheduled to launch on Friday 2nd May 2025, kicking off that year's summer movie season.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who could be in the cast for Avengers: Secret Wars?

Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains, a variant of Kang. Disney Plus

Marvel Studios has not yet announced a single cast member for Avengers: Secret Wars or its preceding film The Kang Dynasty, but some characters seem like fairly safe bets.

For instance, it's quite likely that Jonathan Majors will star as time travelling villain Kang The Conquerer across both films, assuming he isn't defeated at the end of the first part.

Meanwhile, we'd expect to see all of the major Avengers characters show up in some capacity, such as Captain America (Anthony Mackie), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth).

It's also possible that these movies will bring Marvel's recently launched Disney Plus characters to the big screen for the first time, such as Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight and Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk.

Finally, given that this film will cap off what is being called The Multiverse Saga, we can't rule out the possibility of more cameos from earlier Marvel franchises, such as Fox's X-Men and Sony's Spider-Man.

What could happen in Avengers: Secret Wars?

Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as Captain America Disney

There have been two major Secret Wars storylines in the comic books, which are both very different despite sharing the same title.

Starting in 1984, the first Secret Wars saw the most famous heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe transported to Battleworld by a cosmic entity known as the Beyonder, and forced to duke it out for his entertainment.

While commercially successful, the comic event was panned by critics at the time for its shallow story that seemed designed to sell toys, although it remains a favourite among many fans who were growing up at the time.

In 2015, a modern take on Secret Wars unfolded to a much warmer critical reception, which saw Earth-616 (the main Marvel Universe) collide with the Ultimate Marvel Universe (birthplace of Miles Morales) in a cataclysmic incursion.

In an attempt to prevent complete annihilation, Doctor Doom harnesses the power of the Beyonders to create a new Battleworld, which is an amalgamation of every alternate reality in the Marvel Universe. Naturally, he also installs himself as Emperor.

The heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe have no memory of their life before Doom's new order, which is why most don't question the strange new reality they find themselves in.

Expect Avengers: Secret Wars to borrow elements from both stories as well as throwing in its own original flourishes.

Is there an Avengers: Secret Wars trailer?

Not yet! Marvel have so far only released a logo for the film, with a trailer likely to be far off given its late 2025 release date.

Avengers: Secret Wars is coming to cinemas on Friday 7th November 2025. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.