Avengers: Doomsday will now be released around the Christmas period, on 18th December 2026, with Secret Wars following on 17th December 2027.

This means Doomsday is currently scheduled to be released on the exact same day as Dune: Part Two sequel, Dune: Messiah - although it wouldn't be a surprise if there was some movement on that front before we get there.

Robert Downey Jr has joined the cast of Avengers: Doomsday. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Filling Avengers: Doomsday's original slot in May 2026 will instead be the long-awaited sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, which will also be released by Disney.

This shake-up in the MCU schedule also means that Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the latest film starring Tom Holland, will be released before either of the new Avengers movies, rather than in between them as was originally planned.

The cast for Avengers: Doomsday was confirmed earlier this year, with a whopping 27 characters having been confirmed, and more expected to be announced in due course.

Amongst those returning for the film are original Avengers such as Chris Hemsworth's Thor, New Avengers such as Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, Fantastic Four characters such as Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards and X-Men characters such as Sir Patrick Stewart's Professor X.

They will all be facing off against Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom, with the actor returning to the franchise having previously played Iron Man between 2008 and 2019.

Avengers: Doomsday is coming to cinemas on 18th December 2026.

