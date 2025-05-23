Marvel confirms release date delays for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars
Get ready for a very Avengers Christmas.
When it was announced that Avengers: Doomsday had started filming in April, just over a year before it was set to be released in May 2026, many wondered how it could possibly be finished in time.
Now, it turns out, it won't be - instead the film has been delayed to a new release date, as has its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, with which it is filming back to back.
Avengers: Doomsday will now be released around the Christmas period, on 18th December 2026, with Secret Wars following on 17th December 2027.
This means Doomsday is currently scheduled to be released on the exact same day as Dune: Part Two sequel, Dune: Messiah - although it wouldn't be a surprise if there was some movement on that front before we get there.
Filling Avengers: Doomsday's original slot in May 2026 will instead be the long-awaited sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, which will also be released by Disney.
Read more:
- Lilo & Stitch director explains why Stitch is less violent in live-action version
- James Bond contender for next 007 says "sign me up"
This shake-up in the MCU schedule also means that Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the latest film starring Tom Holland, will be released before either of the new Avengers movies, rather than in between them as was originally planned.
The cast for Avengers: Doomsday was confirmed earlier this year, with a whopping 27 characters having been confirmed, and more expected to be announced in due course.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Amongst those returning for the film are original Avengers such as Chris Hemsworth's Thor, New Avengers such as Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, Fantastic Four characters such as Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards and X-Men characters such as Sir Patrick Stewart's Professor X.
They will all be facing off against Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom, with the actor returning to the franchise having previously played Iron Man between 2008 and 2019.
Avengers: Doomsday is coming to cinemas on 18th December 2026.
Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.