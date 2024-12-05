Devil Wears Prada's Emily Blunt says something is happening with sequel: "There's rumblings"
It was first reported in July of this year that a sequel was in the works.
After it was reported that a sequel is in the works to beloved 2006 comedy-drama The Devil Wears Prada, one of the film's stars, Emily Blunt, has weighed in on the possibility of returning.
While speaking at Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Film Festival, as reported by Deadline, Blunt was asked about the potential for a sequel, to which she said: "There’s rumblings, there’s stuff turning around, but I don’t know if I can confirm anything completely… but we would be all delighted to work together again."
Speaking about making the film originally, Blunt added: "I just didn’t know anything back then. I remember my agent calling me on the opening weekend and saying, 'It made this.' I was like, 'Is that good?'
"When we were filming it, we were weeping with laughter every day. We thought we were making something funny… but I didn’t know that it would become this thing that would catch fire in the way that it did… it’s quoted to me every week now."
Blunt also noted that playing Emily in the film helped to offer her further opportunities and stop her becoming typecast.
She said: "Playing that character, who was so insane, it paved the way for people to see me more as a character actor rather than someone who should just be in period drama… a lot of British people are just subjected to wearing a garnet or a crown at some point."
Whether the cast do return to the world of The Devil Wears Prada for a sequel, fans of the first film can do so now as a musical adaptation opened in London earlier this year.
The musical score for the new stage show is written by none other than Elton John, who spoke with RadioTimes.com and other press, and explained why he decided to take the project on.
He said: "The film is a classic and it's aged brilliantly, and fashion and music go together so well, so there were so many scenes in the film that were crying out for music. It was a no-brainer for me.
"It's fantastic to be able to write for this kind of musical because it's not Shakespeare, it's absolutely so much fun. It's got fantastic costumes, an incredible cast, and brilliant choreography."
