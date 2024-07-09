The film, which is based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel and follows Andrea as she lands a job working for Priestly, the Anna Wintour-esque editor of a major New York fashion magazine, grossed a whopping $326 million at the worldwide box office and earned Streep an Oscar nomination.

So can we expect a sequel and who will return from the original cast? Read on for everything we know so far.

As detailed above, The Devil Wears Prada is reportedly returning for a sequel film, 18 years after the original.

Will there be a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada?

We're yet to receive official confirmation of this, however, and fans will have to wait for more concrete information.

Who could star in a potential sequel to The Devil Wears Prada?

It’s not yet clear who will return from the original cast.

Whilst Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt will reportedly reprise their roles, there is no mention of Anne Hathaway’s character, Andy Sachs, although fans were recently treated to a reunion of the three actresses at this year’s SAG Awards.

It's worth noting that Hathaway has previously been sceptical about the possibility of a sequel, telling E! News back in March: "I don't think a continuation of that story is probably ever gonna happen."

In a similar vein, when asked about whether a sequel could be on the cards on American talk show The View back in 2022, she responded: "I don’t know if there can be [a sequel]. I just think that movie was in a different era. Now everything’s gone so digital and that movie is centred around the concept of producing a physical thing and it’s just, it’s just very different."

Behind the camera, the original film's screenwriter, Aline Brosh McKenna, director David Frankel, and producer Wendy Finerman, are also in talks to reunite for the sequel, according to Deadline.

What could a potential sequel to The Devil Wears Prada be about?

According to Puck, the sequel follows Streep’s Miranda Priestley "at the end of her career, facing the decline of traditional magazine publishing".

Blunt, meanwhile, who portrayed Miranda’s assistant Emily Charlton, is now an executive "at a Kering or LVMH-style luxury group, whose advertising dollars Priestly desperately needs".

