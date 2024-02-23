Fancy tuning into all the action on the night? Read on to find out how you can watch the 2024 SAG Awards from the comfort of your own home, plus everything else you need to know about the ceremony!

When are the SAG Awards 2024?

Austin Butler. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The 30th Annual SAG Awards will take place on Saturday 24th February.

The ceremony will be held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

How to watch the SAG Awards 2024

The SAG Awards 2024 will stream exclusively on Netflix, so all you need is a subscription to be able to watch the ceremony.

You can sign-up to Netflix through Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Virgin Media Stream.

What time will the SAG Awards 2024 air?

The live stream for the SAG Awards will begin 8pm ET/5pm PT. For UK viewers, that is 1am.

Who is hosting the SAG Awards 2024?

The SAG Awards have been host-free since 2021.

Instead, the awards ceremony has ambassadors who feature throughout, with Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso) and Taylor Zakhar Perez (Red, White & Royal Blue) bestowed the titles.

Who is nominated at the SAG Awards 2024?

Ryan Gosling as Ken and Margot Robbie as Barbie in Barbie. Warner Bros/Jaap Buitendijk

Both Barbie and Oppenheimer swept the nominations this year, with four nods each including Motion Picture Cast, Best Stunts, Male Actor in a supporting Role and Male Actor in a Leading Role.

In the world of television, Succession received five nods, thus dominating the nominations. The series was followed closely behind by The Bear, Ted Lasso and Beef to name a few.

You can read the full list of nominees here.

Who will be presenting awards at this year's SAG ceremony?

It was recently confirmed that The Devil Wears Prada co-stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt will all reunite to present an award.

Other presenters include Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, Jessica Chastain and Jennifer Aniston, amongst 30 others who will also present awards on the night.

The 30th Annual SAG Awards will be available to stream on Netflix on Saturday 24th February. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

