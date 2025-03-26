The live stream saw a camera moving through a production studio to reveal chairs for each of the cast members, including heroes who have been part of the MCU since its early days of Phase 1, like Chris Hemsworth's Thor, right through to new additions who haven't even been seen yet, like Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm.

The confirmed cast list so far is as follows: Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Captain America), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier), Letitia Wright (Shuri/Black Panther), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man), Wyatt Russell (John Walker/US Agent), Tenoch Huerta Mejia (Namor), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova/Black Widow), Kelsey Grammer (Hank McCoy/Beast), Lewis Pullman (Bob/Sentry), with more to follow.

You can watch the (rather long) announcement video right here.

Avengers: Doomsday will see Downey Jr return to the MCU to play a new character, taking on the role of the villainous Dr Doom rather than his long-time character Tony Stark, AKA Iron Man.

It will be directed by the Russo Brothers, who previously helmed four other films in the MCU: Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

The Russos recently spoke with RadioTimes.com about their return to Marvel, explaining what it was the drew them back to the franchise after some time away.

Anthony Russo said: "We're excited to come back now, because we've been away for a bit, we're excited to sort of pick that narrative through line up again that we were carrying, and find a new way to push it forward with everything that's transpired since that point in time.

"It's a challenge, but it's one that we think we finally hit on an idea that we felt really made it work... really made it worth us coming back to tell another story, so we can't talk about it in much detail, sorry, but we're excited.

"If you like the work that we had done previously in the MCU, I think you should be excited for what we've got coming."

Avengers: Doomsday is coming to cinemas in May 2026.

