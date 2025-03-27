The reveal also included some new additions who haven't even made their debuts yet, like Fantastic Four stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, while there were also a number of Avengers stalwarts such as Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.

Meanwhile, there were also some notable omissions, with the likes of Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man), Benedict Cumberbatch (Stephen Strange/Dr Strange), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/The Hulk) and Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) all conspicuous by their absence, although some cryptic teases by Marvel suggested there were other names still to be announced.

But who has been confirmed so far? Read on for the full list of actors, and scroll down further for more details on their characters and where you've seen the stars outside the MCU.

Avengers: Doomsday cast – All the stars confirmed for upcoming MCU epic

The confirmed cast list for Avengers: Doomsday is as follows:

Chris Hemsworth (Thor)

Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman)

Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Captain America),

Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier)

Letitia Wright (Shuri/Black Panther)

Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man)

Wyatt Russell (John Walker/US Agent)

Tenoch Huerta Mejia (Namor)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing)

Simu Liu (Shang-Chi)

Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova/Black Widow)

Kelsey Grammer (Hank McCoy/Beast)

Lewis Pullman (Bob/Sentry)

Danny Ramirez (Joaquin Torres / Falcon)

Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/The Human Torch)

David Harbour (Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian)

Winston Duke (M'Baku)

Hannah John-Kamen (Ava Starr/Ghost)

Tom Hiddleston (Loki)

Patrick Stewart (Charles Xavier/Professor X)

Ian McKellen (Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto)

Alan Cumming (Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler)

Rebecca Romijn (Raven Darkhölme/Mystique)

James Marsden (Scott Summers/Cyclops)

Channing Tatum (Remy LeBeau/Gambit)

Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mr Fantastic)

Robert Downey Jr (Dr Doom)

Chris Hemsworth plays Thor

Chris Hemsworth as Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder. Marvel Studios

Who is Thor? A founding member of the Avengers and the former king of Asgard, who is based on the Norse mythological deity of the same name.

What else has Chris Hemsworth been in? In addition to his role as Thor, the Australian actor has appeared in a number of other Hollywood films including The Cabin in the Woods, Snow White and the Huntsman and Ghostbusters. Other credits include Bad Times at the El Royale and the Netflix films Extraction, Extraction 2 and Spiderhead, while last year he played villain Dementus in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Last appearance: Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

Vanessa Kirby plays Sue Storm/Invisible Woman

Vanessa Kirby plays Sue Storm/Invisible Woman. Marvel Studios

Who is Sue Storm? A member of the Fantastic Four and Reed Richards's wife, she has the ability to generate force fields and turn invisible.

What else has Vanessa Kirby been in? Kirby is best known for starring as Princess Margaret in the first two seasons of The Crown as well as her role as The White Widow in the Mission: Impossible films. Other film credits include Pieces of a Woman, Everest, Me Before You, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Napoleon and The Son.

Last appearance: Kirby will make her MCU debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025)

Anthony Mackie plays Sam Wilson/Captain America

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America in Captain America: Brave New World. Eli Adé/Marvel

Who is Sam Wilson? An Avenger and former pararescueman who was trained in aerial combat using a specially-designed wing pack – and took over the mantle of Captain America from Steve Rogers.

What else has Anthony Mackie been in? Mackie has played the role of Sam Wilson across several Marvel films, with key roles in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Civil War, as well as smaller appearances in Ant-Man and Avengers: Age of Ultron and, more recently, leading the cast of Captain America: Brave New World.

Outside of the MCU, he has appeared in several other major Hollywood movies, including 8 Mile, Million Dollar Baby, The Hurt Locker, The Night Before, We Have a Ghost and Elevation. Mackie also starred in Black Mirror's Striking Vipers and the second season of Altered Carbon, while he leads the cast of Twisted Metal.

Last appearance: Captain America: Brave New World (2025)

Sebastian Stan plays Bucky Barnes

Sebastian Stan plays Bucky Barnes. Marvel Studios

Who is Bucky Barnes? An enhanced super soldier with a cybernetic arm who is the de facto leader of the Thunderbolts and also has a political career.

What else has Sebastian Stan been in? Although it is still Stan's work in the MCU for which he is most widely recognised, Stan had the most acclaimed year of his career in 2024 thanks to his Golden Globe-winning role in A Different Man and his Oscar-nominated performance as Donald Trump in The Apprentice.

Other film roles gave included Black Swan, The Martian, I, Tonya, The Devil All the Time and Fresh, while he is also known for his small screen roles as Carter Baizen on Gossip Girl, Jefferson in Once Upon a Time and Tommy Lee in Pam & Tommy.

Last appearance: Captain America: Brave New World (2025)

Letitia Wright plays Shuri/Black Panther

Letitia Wright plays Shuri in Black Panther (2018). SEAC

Who is Shuri? The former princess of Wakanda who designs new technology for the nation and gains superhuman abilities by ingesting the heart-shaped herb.

What else has Letitia Wright been in? While Shuri is Wright's most prominent role, she has a number of other credits to her name including episodes of Doctor Who, Black Mirror and anthology series Small Axe and I Am..., in addition to film roles in Ready Player One, Death on the Nile, The Silent Twins and Aisha.

Last appearance: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

Paul Rudd plays Scott Lang/Ant-Man

Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Marvel Studios

Who is Scott Lang? An Avenger and former petty criminal with a suit that allows him to shrink or grow in scale while increasing in strength.

What else has Paul Rudd been in? Rudd rose to fame in a string of US comedies, including Clueless, Anchorman, The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Knocked Up, as well as his recurring role as Mike Hannigan in Friends. His more recent credits include Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, The Shrink Next Door, and Only Murders in the Building, while he can also be seen this year in the films Death of a Unicorn and Friendship.

Last appearance: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023)

Wyatt Russell plays John Walker/US Agent

Wyatt Russell in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Disney

Who is John Walker? An enhanced super soldier, former Captain America, and a member of the Thunderbolts.

What else has Wyatt Russell been in? Away from the MCU, Russell is known for starring alongside his famous father Kurt in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, while other credits include the Black Mirror episode Playtest, main roles in Lodge 49 and Under the Banner of Heaven and films including 22 Jump Street, Everybody Wants Some!! and Night Swim. Prior to his acting career, he was a professional ice hockey player.

Last appearance: Thunderbolts* (2025)

Tenoch Huerta Mejía plays Namor

Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Marvel

Who is Namor? The king of Talokan and a powerful mutant capable of breathing both on land and underwater.

What else has Tenoch Huerta Mejía been in? Huerta has appeared in a number of Mexican films, and attracted international attention from his role in Netflix crime drama Narcos: Mexico and horror flick The Forever Purge, while he also had a minor role in Bond flick Spectre.

Last appearance: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach plays Ben Grimm/The Thing

(Ebon Moss-Bachrach plays Ben Grimm/The Thing. Marvel Studios

Who is Ben Grimm? Reed Richards's best friend, a former astronaut, and a member of the Fantastic Four encased in a layer of orange rock, granting him superhuman strength and durability.

What else has Ebon Moss-Bachrach been in? The actor is no stranger to Marvel, having previously played David Lieberman in Marvel series The Punisher on Netflix. Nowadays, he is best known to audiences for playing Richie in Hulu series The Bear, while he also starred as Desi Harperin in HBO's The Girls and Arvel Skeen in Andor.

Last appearance: Moss-Bacharach will make his MCU debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025)

Simu Liu plays Xu Shang-Chi

Simu Liu in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Disney).

Who is Xu Shang-Chi? A skilled martial artist who was trained at a young age to be an assassin by his father, Xu Wenwu.

What else has Simu Liu been in? In addition to his role as Shang-Chi, Liu has appeared in films including Jackpot!, Atlas and Last Breath – while he also played one of the Kens in Barbie. On the small screen, he's had key roles in Kim's Convenience and Blood and Water.

Last appearance: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

Florence Pugh plays Yelena Belova

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova in Hawkeye. Marvel Studios

Who is Yelena Belova? A member of the Thunderbolts who was trained in the Red Room as a Black Widow assassin.

What else has Florence Pugh been in? Outside the MCU, Pugh has a number of major film credits to her name including Little Women, Fighting with my Family, Midsommar, Don't Worry Darling, The Wonder and Oppenheimer. More recently, she starred opposite Andrew Garfield in We Live in Time and played Princess Irulan in Dune: Part Two.

Last appearance: Thunderbolts* (2025)

Kelsey Grammer plays Hank McCoy/Beast

Kelsey Grammer plays Beast in X-Men: The Last Stand. 20th Century Fox

Who is Hank McCoy? A mutant and a member of the X-Men from an alternate reality who possesses animalistic physical characteristics, including blue fur, pointy ears, fangs, and claws.

What else has Kelsey Grammer been in? Grammer is by far best known for his role as Frasier Crane on Cheers and its spin-off Frasier, while he has also gone on to appear in sitcoms like 30 Rock, Modern Family and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, as well as other TV series like Dr Death alongside Joshua Jackson.

Last appearance: The Marvels (post credits scene, 2023)

Lewis Pullman plays Bob/Sentry

Lewis Pullman plays Bob/Sentry. Marvel Studios

Who is Sentry? A superpowered individual who will make his MCU debut in the upcoming Thunderbolts*.

What else has Lewis Pullman been in? The son of actor Bill Pulman, he has starred in a number of films including Top Gun: Maverick, The Strangers: Prey At Night and Bad Times at the El Royale, while recent credits include The Caine Mutiny Court Martial and Salem's Lot. On the small screen, Pullman has starred in Catch-22, Outer Range and Lessons in Chemistry.

Last appearance: Thunderbolts* (2025)

Danny Ramirez plays Joaquin Torres/Falcon

Danny Ramirez plays Joaquin Torres/Falcon. Marvel Studios

Who is Joaquin Torres? A first lieutenant in the US Air Force who was recruited by Wilson and uses a similar wing pack.

What else has Danny Ramirez been in? Ramirez has had roles in a number of films including Assassination Nation, Top: Gun Maverick, and Stars at Noon as well as the Black Mirror episode Mazey Day. He's also joining the cast of The Last of Us season 2 as Manny.

Last appearance: Captain America: Brave New World (2025)

Joseph Quinn plays Johnny Storm/Human Torch

Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Marvel Studios

Who is Johnny Storm? Sue’s brother and a member of the Fantastic Four who can fly and control fire.

What else has Joseph Quinn been in? Quinn won audiences over with his performance as Eddie Munson in Netflix's Stranger Things and has also appeared as Arthur Havisham in Dickensian and Enjolras in Les Misérables. Recently, he has branched out to major film roles including in Hoard, A Quiet Place: Day One, and Gladiator II.

Last appearance: Quinn will make his MCU debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025)

David Harbour plays Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian

David Harbour plays Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian. Marvel Studios

Who is Alexei Shostakov? A member of the Thunderbolts who is the Russian super soldier counterpart to Captain America and a father figure to Belova.

What else has David Harbour been in? Harbour is instantly recognisable as Chief Hopper from Stranger Things, while he has appeared in a vast array of films including War of the Worlds, Quantum of Solace, Revolutionary Road, Black Mass, Suicide Squad, Hellboy, Violent Night, Gran Turismo and most recently A Working Man.

Last appearance: Thunderbolts* (2025)

Winston Duke plays M'Baku

Winston Duke plays M'Baku. Marvel Studios

Who is M'Baku? A powerful warrior and leader of Wakanda's mountain tribe, the Jabari.

What else has Winston Duke been in? Alongside his role as M'Bakyu, Duke also had a key role alongside Lupita Nyong'o in Jordan Peele's Us in 2019 and starred in Netflix comedy Spenser Confidential, while more recently he had a key role in The Fall Guy. Prior to his breakthrough, he had appeared on US television shows Person of Interest and Modern Family in recurring roles.

Last appearance: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

Hannah John-Kamen plays Ava Starr/Ghost

Hannah John-Kamen plays Ava Starr/Ghost. Marvel Studios

Who is Ava Starr? A member of the Thunderbolts who can phase through objects.

What else has Hannah John-Kamen been in? John-Kamen has appeared in several big TV shows including Black Mirror, Game of Thrones, and Happy Valley in addition to main roles in Killjoys, The Stranger and Brave New World. Film credits include Tomb Raider, Ready Player One, SAS: Red Notice and Unwelcome.

Last appearance: Thunderbolts* (2025)

Tom Hiddleston plays Loki

Tom Hiddleston in Loki. Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

Who is Loki? The Asgardian god of stories, the former god of mischief, and Thor's adopted brother, based on the Norse mythological deity of the same name.

What else has Tom Hiddleston been in? Outside of his Marvel work, Hiddleston is known for BBC thriller The Night Manager, The Hollow Crown, Kenneth Branagh's Wallander and The Essex Serpent. On the big screen, he has had major roles in Crimson Peak, Kong: Skull Island and High-Rise among many others.

Last appearance: Loki season 2 (2023)

Patrick Stewart plays Charles Xavier/Professor X

Patrick Stewart plays Professor X in X-Men 2 (2003). SEAC

Who is Charles Xavier? A telepathic mutant and the founder of the X-Men.

What else has Patrick Stewart been in? Stewart, of course, is most famous for playing the iconic role of Star Trek character Jean-Luc Picard, having first appeared as the iconic Starship Enterprise captain from 1987-1994 and in a series of subsequent feature films. He is also well known for his work with the Royal Shakespeare Company and for his turn as Ebenezer Scrooge in the 1999 television film version of A Christmas Carol.

Last appearance: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

Ian McKellen plays Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto

Ian McKellen plays Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto.

Who is Magneto? A powerful mutant who can generate and control magnetic fields. He is one of the most complex figures in the mutant world, often walking the line between hero and villain.

What else has Ian McKellen been in? Sir Ian McKellen is best known for playing Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, but he has had an award-winning career spanning over 50 years, appearing in numerous Shakespeare plays on both stage and screen and being nominated for an Oscar for Gods and Monsters. More recent film roles include The Critic and Cats.

Last appearance: X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

Alan Cumming plays Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler

Alan Cumming plays Kurt Wagner_Nightcrawler 20th Century Fox

Who is Nightcrawler? A blue-skinned, demonic-looking mutant with the ability to teleport. He is known for his deep faith and acrobatic combat style.

What else has Alan Cumming been in? A big name on both stage and screen, Cumming is known for roles in films such as GoldenEye, Emma and Eyes Wide Shut and Olivier-nominated theatre performances in The Conquest of the South Pole, La Bête, and Cabaret. On the small screen, he's been seen in The Good Wife, Instinct, Schmigadoon! and most recently as the host of the US version of The Traitors.

Last appearance: X2 (2003)

Rebecca Romijn plays Raven Darkhölme/Mystique

Rebecca Romijn plays Raven Darkhölme/Mystique. 20th Century Fox

Who is Mystique? A blue-skinned mutant and shapeshifter who can alter her appearance to resemble anyone. She is a skilled fighter and espionage expert.

What else has Rebecca Romijn been in? Aside from her role as Mystique, Romijn has played the character Number One in various Star Trek projects, while she's also played Joan in The Punisher and voiced Lois Lane in the DC Animated Movie Universe. Elsewhere, fans might recognise her as Alexis Meade in Ugly Betty.

Last appearance: X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

James Marsden plays Scott Summers/Cyclops

James Marsden plays Scott Summers/Cyclops. 20th Century Fox

Who is Cyclops? A mutant and the leader of the X-Men who can emit powerful optic energy beams, controlled by a special visor. He is a key figure in the X-Men’s battles for mutant rights.

What else has James Marsden been in? Marsden is known for a number of roles over the years including in various films like The Notebook, 27 Dresses and Sonic the Hedgehog. In terms of TV, Marsden has starred in Jury Duty, Westworld, The Stand and 30 Rock – while most recently he has been seen in the series Paradise.

Last appearance: X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

Channing Tatum plays Remy LeBeau/Gambit

Channing Tatum plays Remy LeBeau/Gambit. Marvel Studios

Who is Gambit? A mutant with the ability to charge objects with kinetic energy, causing them to explode on impact. He is also an expert thief and fighter from Louisiana.

What else has Channing Tatum been in? Since breaking through in the mid-'00s with parts in films such as Step Up and She's the Man, Tatum has become a major star – with highlights including roles in 21 and 22 Jump Street, Foxcatcher, The Hateful Eight, Hail, Caesar!, Logan Lucky and the Magic Mike movies. Recent credits have included The Lost City, Fly Me to the Moon, Blink Twice and Dog, the latter of which he also co-directed.

Last appearance: Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

Pedro Pascal plays Reed Richards/Mr Fantastic

Pedro Pascal plays Reed Richards/Mr Fantastic Marvel Studios

Who is Mr. Fantastic? A highly intelligent scientist and the leader of the Fantastic Four, with the ability to stretch any part of his body to great lengths.

What else has Pedro Pascal been in? The actor has previously had memorable roles in popular series such as Narcos, Game of Thrones, The Mandalorian and The Last of Us, and has also appeared in films such as Kingsman: The Golden Circle, The Equalizer 2, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and Gladiator II.

Last appearance: Pascal will make his MCU debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025)

Robert Downey Jr plays Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom

Robert Downey Jr. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Who is Victor von Doom? A brilliant scientist and the archenemy of the Fantastic Four.

What else has Robert Downey Jr been in? Downey is best known for his previous MCU role – starring as Tony Stark in 10 films, beginning with Iron Man in 2008. In addition, Downey Jr has starred as Sherlock Holmes in Guy Ritchie’s film of the same name and its sequel and has also appeared in Chaplin, Ally McBeal, and Tropic Thunder – while he won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his hugely acclaimed role as Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer.

Last appearance: This will be his first appearance as Doctor Doom, but his final MCU appearance as Tony Stark/Iron Man was Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Avengers: Doomsday is coming to cinemas in May 2026.

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.