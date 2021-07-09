The Forever Purge release date: cast, plot and trailer for the dystopian sequel

A fifth film in The Purge franchise is on it way to UK cinemas, this time focusing on a group of renegades who decided that having just one 12 hour purge a year simply isn’t enough.

The film takes place eight years after the events of Election Year and introduces a brand new cast including stars of Army of the Dead and Narcos Mexico.

And despite initially being marketed as the final film in the franchise, it looks like that won’t be the case after all, with producer Jason Blum and writer/director James DeMonaco having now outlined plans for a sixth instalment.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Forever Purge – including who’s in the cast and a look at the trailer.

The Forever Purge release date

In the UK, the film will be released on Friday 16th July 2021, two weeks after it debuted in US cinemas.

It had originally been earmarked for release in July 2020, but was one of many films to have its release date pushed back as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Forever Purge plot

The film is the fifth instalment of The Purge franchise and, as the name suggests, it revolves around a group of people who would rather the rules of The Purge applied for more than just 12 hours a year – and the repercussions that has for a Mexican couple who accidentally encounter them.

The group is known as The Forever After Purge, and they have already managed to take over major cities in the country in order to carry out what they call a “purification” of the country – with immigrants as their primary targets.

The synopsis reads: “Adela and her husband, Juan, live in Texas, where he works as a ranch hand for the wealthy Tucker family. Juan impresses the Tucker patriarch, Caleb, but that fuels the jealous anger of his son, Dylan. On the morning after the Purge, a masked gang of killers attacks the Tuckers, forcing both families to band together and fight back as the country spirals into chaos.

The Forever Purge cast

Ana de la Reguera (Army of the Dead) and Tenoch Huerta (Narcos: Mexico) take on the lead roles as Adela and Juan respectively, and they are joined in the cast by Will Patton (Falling Skies), Josh Lucas (Yellowstone), Cassidy Freeman (Smallville) and Leven Rambin (The Hunger Games) as the Tucker family.

Also starring are Alejandro Edda (Fear the Walking Dead), Veronica Falcón (Perry Mason), Will Brittain (Everybody Wants Some!!), Sammi Rotibi (Django Unchained) and Zahn McClarnon (Fargo).

Will the Forever Purge be the last Purge movie?

Initially, The Forever Purge was marketed as being the final instalment in the franchise, but there appears to have been something of a U-turn, with a sixth film now in development at Universal.

Producer Jason Blum announced in June 2021 that he sees further entries in the saga, and writer/director James DeMonaco confirmed in July that he was working on a script based on Frank Grillo’s Leo Barnes which woukd incorporate a worldwide Purge.

The Forever Purge trailer

You can watch the UK trailer for the film below – which teases some of the violence to come.

