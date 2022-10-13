The show stars Jeremy Allen White as Carmen Berzatto, a fine dining chef who comes home to run his family's Italian beef sandwich shop in Chicago following the death of his brother.

The Bear took the world by storm when it first debuted in the US, and it got a similarly rapturous reception here in the UK once the episodes became available on Disney Plus .

The frantic, stress-inducing series also has a lot of heart and has already been tipped by many as a prime contender for next year's Emmy Awards. But is the series coming back for seconds, or has The Original Beef of Chicagoland shut up shop for good?

Read on for everything you need to know about The Bear season 2.

Has The Bear been renewed for season 2?

Jeremy Allen White as Carmy, Lionel Boyce as Marcus and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie in The Bear. Disney Plus

It has! The Bear was officially renewed by FX for a second season back in July of this year, after all eight episodes had been available on Hulu in the US for under a month.

In a statement following the show's recommission, showrunners Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo said: "We are so grateful to FX, our insanely talented cast, our crew who worked hard, fast and in the dead of winter, not to mention everyone who watched. And we can’t wait to bring you all back to The Bear in 2023."

The Bear season 2 release date speculation

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu in The Bear. Frank Ockenfels/FX

It's hard to say exactly when The Bear will return for its second season, but we do know it is slated to debut in the US at some point in 2023.

The show may look to stick to a traditional, regular release schedule, with a season debuting each year at around the same time. If that is the case, then we can expect the new episodes to first drop on Hulu in the US around summer 2023.

The episodes would then likely come to the UK on Disney Plus some months later, as with the first season which arrived on this side of the Atlantic around three months after its American debut.

The Bear cast - who will be back for season 2?

The Bear artwork. FX/Disney Plus

We don't yet have a fully confirmed cast list for The Bear season 2, but we're certainly expecting to see Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Ayo Edebiri back as Carmy, Richie and Sydney.

Here's the full list of cast members we're currently expecting to be back for The Bear season 2:

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard 'Richie' Jerimovich

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu

Lionel Boyce as Marcus

Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina

Abby Elliott as Natalie 'Sugar' Berzatto

Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim

Matty Matheson as Neil Fak

José Cervantes as Angel

Oliver Platt as Jimmy Cicero

Corey Hendrix as Gary

Richard Esteras as Manny

Chris Witaske as Pete

Is there a trailer for The Bear season 2?

There isn't a trailer for season 2 just yet, but we'll make sure to keep this page updated with any new footage as we get it. For now, you can rewatch the trailer for season 1 and remind yourself of all of the drama right here, now.

The Bear is available to stream in the UK on Disney Plus. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

