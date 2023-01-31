Meet the cast of Netflix rom-com You People
Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are among the big names in the new film from black-ish creator Kenya Barris.
New Netflix rom-com You People quickly scored a spot in the streamer's Top 10 after being added to the library on Friday 27th January – and given the impressive cast assembled for the film that's no great surprise.
Jonah Hill and Lauren London star as the film's romantic leads, while there is support from two comic legends in the shape of Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Eddie Murphy alongside several other big names including a couple of cameos.
Read on for everything you need to know about the main cast, including who they are playing and where you might have seen them before.
Jonah Hill plays Ezra
Who is Ezra? A thirty-five-year-old single man who hosts a podcast with his friend Mo and whose parents are desperate for him to go on a date with a young woman from the same synagogue.
What else has Jonah Hill been in? Hill first came to fame by appearing in a number of Judd Apatow comedies such as Superbad and Knocked Up, while other film credits have included Moneyball, 21 Jump Street, The Wolf of Wall Street, This is the End, Hail Caesar! and Don't Look Up. He made his directorial debut in 2018 with Mid-90s and has also starred in the Netflix series Maniac.
Lauren London plays Amira
Who is Amira? A woman who Ezra mistakes for his Uber driver shortly after she has broken up with her boyfriend – with the pair then beginning a relationship.
What else has Lauren London been in? London is perhaps best known for her role as Keira Whitaker in the CW show The Game, while film credits include ATL, The Perfect Match, and Without Remorse.
Eddie Murphy plays Akbar
Who is Akbar? Amira's father, who is insistent that anyone his daughter dates should be a Muslim, and who does not take kindly to Ezra.
What else has Eddie Murphy been in? One of the biggest comedy icons of his generation, Murphy's key big screen credits include Detective Axel Foley in the Beverly Hills Cop films, Billy Ray Valentine in Trading Places, Prince Akeem Joffer in Coming to America, multiple roles in The Nutty Professor and the voice of Donkey in Shrek.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus plays Shelley
Who is Shelley? Ezra's mother who has a habit of making tone-deaf comments and otherwise embarrassing her son.
What else has Julia Louis-Dreyfus been in? Dreyfus is best known for her roles as Elaine in Seinfeld and Selina Meyer in Veep – winning six consecutive Emmys for the latter. Film credits include Hannah and Her Sisters, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, and Deconstructing Harry while she recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.
Sam Jay plays Mo
Who is Mo? Ezra's best friend with whom he hosts a podcast.
What else has Sam Jay been in? Comedian Jay is best known as a writer on Saturday Night Live and for her role as a co-creator and star on the shows PAUSE with Sam Jay and Bust Down.
Nia Long plays Fatima
Who is Fatima? Amira's mother.
What else has Nia Long been in? Long is known for her role as Beullah "Lisa" Wilkes in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and more recently has had recurring roles in shows including Dear White People, Empire, and blackAF. Key film credits include Boyz n the Hood, Friday and Big Momma's House.
David Duchovny plays Arnold
Who is Arnold? Ezra's father.
What else has David Duchovny been in? Duchovny famously starred as Fox Mulder in The X-Files, while other credits include Twin Peaks, Californication and films such as Chaplin and The Joneses.
The cast also includes:
- Travis Bennett as Omar
- Molly Gordon as Liza
- Deon Cole as Demetrius
- Andrea Savage as Becca
- Elliott Gould as Mr. Greenbaum
- Rhea Perlman as Bubby
- Mike Epps as Uncle EJ
- La La Anthony as Shaela
- Yung Miami as Tiffany
- Khadijah Haqq as Renee
- Bryan Greenberg as Issac
- Jordan Firstman as Danny
- Andrew Schulz as Cousin Avi
- Matt Walsh as Don Wood
- Emily Arlook as Kim Glassman
- Hal Linden as Mr. Greenwald
- Winnie Holzman as Mrs. Greenwald
- Richard Benjamin as Dr. Green
- Doug Hall as Chris
- Anthony Anderson as barber #1
- Nelson Franklin as director
- Rob Huebel as producer
- Kym Whitley as Aunt Nadine
- Kenya Barris as airplane passenger
