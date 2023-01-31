Jonah Hill and Lauren London star as the film's romantic leads, while there is support from two comic legends in the shape of Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Eddie Murphy alongside several other big names including a couple of cameos.

New Netflix rom-com You People quickly scored a spot in the streamer's Top 10 after being added to the library on Friday 27th January – and given the impressive cast assembled for the film that's no great surprise.

Read on for everything you need to know about the main cast, including who they are playing and where you might have seen them before.

Jonah Hill plays Ezra

Jonah Hill plays Ezra Netflix

Who is Ezra? A thirty-five-year-old single man who hosts a podcast with his friend Mo and whose parents are desperate for him to go on a date with a young woman from the same synagogue.

What else has Jonah Hill been in? Hill first came to fame by appearing in a number of Judd Apatow comedies such as Superbad and Knocked Up, while other film credits have included Moneyball, 21 Jump Street, The Wolf of Wall Street, This is the End, Hail Caesar! and Don't Look Up. He made his directorial debut in 2018 with Mid-90s and has also starred in the Netflix series Maniac.

Lauren London plays Amira

Lauren London plays Amira Netflix

Who is Amira? A woman who Ezra mistakes for his Uber driver shortly after she has broken up with her boyfriend – with the pair then beginning a relationship.

What else has Lauren London been in? London is perhaps best known for her role as Keira Whitaker in the CW show The Game, while film credits include ATL, The Perfect Match, and Without Remorse.

Eddie Murphy plays Akbar

Eddie Murphy plays Akbar Netflix

Who is Akbar? Amira's father, who is insistent that anyone his daughter dates should be a Muslim, and who does not take kindly to Ezra.

What else has Eddie Murphy been in? One of the biggest comedy icons of his generation, Murphy's key big screen credits include Detective Axel Foley in the Beverly Hills Cop films, Billy Ray Valentine in Trading Places, Prince Akeem Joffer in Coming to America, multiple roles in The Nutty Professor and the voice of Donkey in Shrek.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus plays Shelley

Julia Louis-Dreyfus plays Shelley Netflix

Who is Shelley? Ezra's mother who has a habit of making tone-deaf comments and otherwise embarrassing her son.

What else has Julia Louis-Dreyfus been in? Dreyfus is best known for her roles as Elaine in Seinfeld and Selina Meyer in Veep – winning six consecutive Emmys for the latter. Film credits include Hannah and Her Sisters, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, and Deconstructing Harry while she recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Sam Jay plays Mo

Sam Jay plays Mo Netflix

Who is Mo? Ezra's best friend with whom he hosts a podcast.

What else has Sam Jay been in? Comedian Jay is best known as a writer on Saturday Night Live and for her role as a co-creator and star on the shows PAUSE with Sam Jay and Bust Down.

Nia Long plays Fatima

Nia Long plays Fatima Netflix

Who is Fatima? Amira's mother.

What else has Nia Long been in? Long is known for her role as Beullah "Lisa" Wilkes in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and more recently has had recurring roles in shows including Dear White People, Empire, and blackAF. Key film credits include Boyz n the Hood, Friday and Big Momma's House.

David Duchovny plays Arnold

David Duchovny plays Arnold Netflix

Who is Arnold? Ezra's father.

What else has David Duchovny been in? Duchovny famously starred as Fox Mulder in The X-Files, while other credits include Twin Peaks, Californication and films such as Chaplin and The Joneses.

The cast also includes:

Travis Bennett as Omar

Molly Gordon as Liza

Deon Cole as Demetrius

Andrea Savage as Becca

Elliott Gould as Mr. Greenbaum

Rhea Perlman as Bubby

Mike Epps as Uncle EJ

La La Anthony as Shaela

Yung Miami as Tiffany

Khadijah Haqq as Renee

Bryan Greenberg as Issac

Jordan Firstman as Danny

Andrew Schulz as Cousin Avi

Matt Walsh as Don Wood

Emily Arlook as Kim Glassman

Hal Linden as Mr. Greenwald

Winnie Holzman as Mrs. Greenwald

Richard Benjamin as Dr. Green

Doug Hall as Chris

Anthony Anderson as barber #1

Nelson Franklin as director

Rob Huebel as producer

Kym Whitley as Aunt Nadine

Kenya Barris as airplane passenger

