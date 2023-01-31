The film boasts a starry supporting cast that includes the likes of Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and David Duchovny while it also features a soundtrack packed with hits, with James Brown, Frank Ocean, and Andra Day among the big-name artists to feature.

Streaming now on Netflix is You People, a rom-com that explores the trials faced by mixed-race couple Ezra (Jonah Hill) and Amira (Lauren London) as they attempt to navigate the cultural clashes between their two families.

Read on for the full list of songs to appear in You People.

You People soundtrack

Chitty Bang performed by Leikeli47

Magic performed by Vince Staples, Mustard

Fousheé performed by gold fronts ft. Lil Wayne

Last Time That I Checc’d performed by Nipsey Hussle feat. YG

Comfortable performed by GoGo Morrow

The Payback performed by James Brown

Classic performed by Meek Mill Feat. Swizz Beatz & Jeremih

Pomegranate performed by Kota the Friend

Stay High performed by Brittany Howard

Best Part performed by Daniel Caesar ft. H.E.R.

6 ‘N The Mornin’ performed by Ice-T

Free Your Mind performed by Amnesty

64 Years performed by Bekon

Hood Took Me Under performed by Compton’s Most Wanted

N***as in Paris performed by Jay-Z & Kanye West

Rise Up performed by Andra Day

Calm Relax performed by Eric V. Hachikian

Cuss Words performed by Too $hort

All I Do Is Win performed by DJ Khaled feat. Ludacris, Rick Ross, T-Pain & Snoop Dogg

Tonite performed by DJ Quik

Honest performed by ROCCO

Drop It Likes It’s Hot performed by Snoop Dogg. feat. Pharrell

Smack a Bitch performed by Rico Nasty

POPSTAR performed by DJ Khaled feat. Drake

Moon River performed by Frank Ocean

Dr. Music performed by Family Underground

Where Did The Day Go performed by Wet

Can’t Get Enough Of Your Love, Babe performed by Barry White

Trauma Baby performed by Malcolm Mays

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You People is streaming now on Netflix – read our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix.

Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Visit our Film hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch now with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.