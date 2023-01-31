You People soundtrack: All the songs in the Netflix rom-com
The new film starring Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy features a number of big hits.
Streaming now on Netflix is You People, a rom-com that explores the trials faced by mixed-race couple Ezra (Jonah Hill) and Amira (Lauren London) as they attempt to navigate the cultural clashes between their two families.
The film boasts a starry supporting cast that includes the likes of Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and David Duchovny while it also features a soundtrack packed with hits, with James Brown, Frank Ocean, and Andra Day among the big-name artists to feature.
Read on for the full list of songs to appear in You People.
You People soundtrack
Chitty Bang performed by Leikeli47
Magic performed by Vince Staples, Mustard
Fousheé performed by gold fronts ft. Lil Wayne
Last Time That I Checc’d performed by Nipsey Hussle feat. YG
Comfortable performed by GoGo Morrow
The Payback performed by James Brown
Classic performed by Meek Mill Feat. Swizz Beatz & Jeremih
Pomegranate performed by Kota the Friend
Stay High performed by Brittany Howard
Best Part performed by Daniel Caesar ft. H.E.R.
6 ‘N The Mornin’ performed by Ice-T
Free Your Mind performed by Amnesty
64 Years performed by Bekon
Hood Took Me Under performed by Compton’s Most Wanted
N***as in Paris performed by Jay-Z & Kanye West
Rise Up performed by Andra Day
Calm Relax performed by Eric V. Hachikian
Cuss Words performed by Too $hort
All I Do Is Win performed by DJ Khaled feat. Ludacris, Rick Ross, T-Pain & Snoop Dogg
Tonite performed by DJ Quik
Honest performed by ROCCO
Drop It Likes It’s Hot performed by Snoop Dogg. feat. Pharrell
Smack a Bitch performed by Rico Nasty
POPSTAR performed by DJ Khaled feat. Drake
Moon River performed by Frank Ocean
Dr. Music performed by Family Underground
Where Did The Day Go performed by Wet
Can’t Get Enough Of Your Love, Babe performed by Barry White
Trauma Baby performed by Malcolm Mays
