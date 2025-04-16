Daredevil: Born Again was initially announced as an 18-episode series, which would have made it the longest single season that Marvel have produced since their days on network television ended.

That plan ultimately changed, with Marvel Television execs instead splitting the run into two seasons of nine chapters, with the second bunch already filming on location in New York City.

If you're excited to see more, read on for everything we know so far about Daredevil: Born Again season 2.

Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) in Daredevil: Born Again. Photo by Giovanni Rufino. © 2024 MARVEL.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 does not yet have a confirmed release date, but there's reason to be optimistic that we won't be waiting too long for the next set of episodes.

The first two seasons of the show were ordered at once, meaning that the writers were able to get a head start on their plans for the second outing, with cameras rolling from late February 2025 – before the season 1 finale had dropped.

The shoot is expected to last for several months, after which point there will be a considerable post-production process to get the sound, editing and visual effects up to a good standard.

With that in mind, it's quite possible that Daredevil: Born Again season 2 could be nearing completion by summer 2026.

However, the premiere date of the next episodes could also be affected by larger MCU plans, with Avengers: Doomsday arriving in May 2026 and Spider-Man: Brand New Day following shortly after in July.

Not only would the studio be conscious of Daredevil being overshadowed by those larger blockbusters, but there might also be some relevant continuity changes if the apocalyptic theories for Avengers: Doomsday prove at all accurate.

We'll update this page when more details about the Daredevil: Born Again season 2 premiere date emerge.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 cast: Who could return?

(L-R) Vincent D'Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, and Charlie Cox attend Disney's Daredevil: Born Again. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 will see the return of Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio as superhero lawyer Matt Murdock and his crime boss nemesis Wilson Fisk.

Several other cast members are also reportedly returning for season 2, including Genneya Walton as journalist BB Urich, Clark Johnson as retired detective Cherry and Michael Gandolfini as Kingpin's loyal mentee Daniel Blake.

Deborah Ann Woll and Wilson Bethel, who debuted in the preceding Netflix series, are also listed in the season 2 cast, alongside Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson – which invites some major questions.

Matt Murdock's longtime best friend and business partner was, of course, gunned down in the season 1 premiere, so presumably his continued involvement in the series will be via flashbacks to happier times.

In March 2025, two major new additions were announced for the Daredevil: Born Again cast, with Scream and Scooby Doo icon Matthew Lillard signing on alongside The Conjuring and Hemlock Grove alum Lili Taylor.

It appears that Jon Bernthal won't be reprising his role in Born Again season 2, but don't worry: the actor will lead a one-off special for Disney Plus as his gritty and remorseless antihero Frank Castle aka The Punisher.

In summary, here's the cast of Daredevil: Born Again season 2 so far:

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil

Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin

Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page

Elden Henson as Franklin "Foggy" Nelson

Wilson Bethel as Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter / Bullseye

Genneya Walton as BB Urich

Clark Johnson as Cherry

Michael Gandolfini as Daniel Blake

Matthew Lillard as TBC

Lili Taylor as TBC

Sydney Parra as TBC

Annie Parisse as TBC

James Armstrong as TBC

Susan Varon as Josie

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 plot speculation

(L-R) Michael Gandolfini (Daniel Blake), Zabryna Guevera (Sheila Rivera), and Vincent D’Onofrio (Wilson Fisk / Kingpin) in Daredevil: Born Again. Photo by Giovanni Rufino. © 2024 MARVEL.

There's no word yet on precisely what will happen in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, but naturally, the show will be dealing with all the fallout from the first season's dramatic finale.

It seems that Wilson Fisk will still be attempting to tighten his grip on New York City through the mayoralty, with Deadline reporting that new addition Lili Taylor will be playing one of his political opponents.

The first season of Born Again brought Jon Bernthal's The Punisher back into mainline Marvel continuity – and fans have called for more characters from the Netflix era to join him, most notably Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones and Mike Colter's Luke Cage.

Unfortunately, Ritter has previously played down rumours of her return to the role, acknowledging that she'd love the opportunity but has yet to be asked by any execs at Marvel Studios (via CBS).

Is there a Daredevil: Born Again season 2 trailer?

Not yet! We'll update this page when any new footage drops.

Daredevil seasons 1-3 and Born Again are available to stream on Disney Plus.

