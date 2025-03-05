The nine-episode season picks up a few years after the closing events of season 3, with the (holy) trinity of Nelson, Murdock & Page celebrating at Josie’s bar.

However, a certain showdown with a familiar foe changes everything.

One year on and former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) is chasing lofty political aspirations as he campaigns to become mayor of New York (as teased in the post-credit scene of Echo), while Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) fights for justice at a new law firm - seemingly hanging up the horned helmet for good.

Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) in Daredevil: Born Again. Giovanni Rufino/Marvel

But when a new threat emerges in the city, the two former foes find themselves on an inevitable collision course - can they both escape their pasts and keep to their shaky truce?

Following an absolutely brutal and action-packed opener, the first three episodes feel somewhat more of a political and court-based drama, establishing the wider themes and framework of this new-look Daredevil outing.

These episodes can feel a bit of a slow-burn, as it takes time setting up the groundwork for several key character arcs and eventual scenarios. There’s also plenty of moral and ethical debates over key questions, such as can people truly change and can there ever be true justice?

This is Daredevil at its most angsty and pensive, exploring elements such as the ethics of being a vigilante, the (timely) corruption of politicians and the police force and the limits of the legal system - just what do you do when it fails?

Kingpin/Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) in Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again. Marvel/Giovanni Rufino

It’s dark, brutal and often bleak - feeling thematically in line with Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy. Showrunner Dario Scardapane similarly takes some bold swings, with some definite gut punches along the way.

A two-parter revolving around Hector Ayala’s (aka the vigilante White Tiger) court case (with a standout performance from the late Kamar de los Reyes) and the fallout is an early standout, along with an excellent standalone episode revolving around a tense bank heist.

However, there is a notable shift in direction and intentions for the series around the mid-way mark due to the creative overhaul, with later episodes feeling markedly different and somewhat muddled (particularly at the detriment of Fisk’s arc).

The incredible finale certainly lays the foundations for a thrilling second outing, though, and thank goodness a sequel is already in the works!

Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) in Daredevil: Born Again. Giovanni Rufino/Marvel/Disney+

One of the more fascinating aspects is the recurring parallels and similarities between Daredevil and Fisk, with Cox and D'Onofrio proving absolutely sublime in their portrayals.

Just like the series poster, the two characters are frequently portrayed as mirrored images and two sides of the same coin, with both wanting to make their city a better place.

Both have seemingly left their pasts - and darker halves - behind them, instead focusing on who they could be, with the two actors revelling in their reprised roles.

Their thrilling diner tête-à-tête in episode 1 proves a real standout, along with the former Kingpin having to endure a children's choir rendition of We Built This City.

D'Onofrio continues to be a real force of nature as Fisk, but he also brings a surprising and complex likability this time around.

Meanwhile, Cox excellently portrays Murdock's inner struggle with guilt and his repressed rage, as he attempts to enact justice through the legal routes. It’s a marked difference from his turn in She-Hulk, that’s for sure.

Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Kingpin/Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) in Daredevil: Born Again. Giovanni Rufino/Marvel

However, it’s not all perfect. The series does, at times, become somewhat unwieldy and over-packed as it attempts to juggle so many characters and plot threads, what with its mix of returning and new characters.

While Jon Bernthal (Frank Castle/The Punisher) and Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page) are undoubtedly the standout supporting characters, they are both unfortunately underused and not given nearly enough screen time.

There’s also a villain problem, with way too many antagonists included. Newcomer Muse is undeniably terrifying and a real match for Daredevil, but he is disappointingly underdeveloped, as the villain is perhaps a victim of the creative overhaul.

Ayelet Zurer’s commanding portrayal of Vanessa proves one of the more gripping arcs, as she revels in being the head of Fisk’s criminal empire. The shifting power dynamics within their marriage is certainly an intriguing element, but there’s a certain inevitability to where all it’s heading.

As alluded to earlier, the action is surprisingly even more brutal and bloody, with a particular gnarly finale, with two very gruesome kills in particular. As is synonymous with the character, there’s an excellent corridor sequence accompanied by a particularly harrowing portrayal of Daredevil’s power.

It certainly appears that the fight choreography has been stepped up a notch, particularly Daredevil's incredibly impressive skills and acrobatics, with a real ferocity and unleashed anger in the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen. However, there are a few instances of some slightly wobbly CGI as he traverses the city’s rooftops.

Long-term fans of the man without fear will also be pleased to know that the series fully leans into the Netflix connections while seamlessly blending into the wider MCU, thanks to the groundwork of Hawkeye, Echo and Matt’s appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

There are also a few familiar returning faces and Easter eggs to look forward to, and the creative team have done an excellent job of capturing the familiar landmarks and grimy aesthetics of Hell’s Kitchen, quickly immersing viewers into the world as if we never left.

Daredevil: Born Again is a bloody delight and a worthy successor to the Netflix show. While it’s not perfect, it certainly sets up a thrilling future for the character.

Daredevil: Born Again is airing weekly on Disney Plus. Stream Daredevil seasons 1-3 now. Sign up to Disney+ for £4.99 a month or £79.90 a year.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.