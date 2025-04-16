Murdock had just learned that Fisk did not order the hit that saw Bullseye kill Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), but that instead this was orchestrated by Wilson's equally ruthless wife, Vanessa Fisk (Ayelet Zurer).

Meanwhile, Wilson himself was about to reveal Matt's alter ego of Daredevil to his new partner, Dr Heather Glenn (Margarita Levieva), who has also been acting as the Fisks' marital therapist, before Bullseye's arrival to shoot the Kingpin ended in Matt's life being in danger.

So, what went down in the epic finale of Daredevil: Born Again season 1? Here's everything you need to know.

*Spoiler warning for Daredevil: Born Again season 1 episode 9*

Daredevil: Born Again season 1 ending explained

Who dies in the Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale?

Commissioner Gallo (Michael Gaston) is the main casualty from the finale as Wilson Fisk punishes his mutinous plans by crushing Gallo's skull with his bare hands in front of his enforcers.

It's a particularly gruesome scene, probably the most brutal from across the season's run.

What happens after Matt Murdock is shot?

Of course, Matt survives! Matt is taken to the hospital to recover, and he relays his findings about Vanessa Fisk ordering the hit on Foggy via Bullseye to his colleague Kirsten McDuffie (Nikki M James) and a disbelieving Heather, the latter of whom eventually leaves.

While Matt recovers, Fisk sends his underling Buck Cashman (Arty Froushan) to kill Murdock in hospital and aid the cause for Fisk sending the city into lockdown alongside a city-wide power cut.

Matt flees his room, however, before Cashman can get to him and heads to a staff room where he encounters an old face...

Why does The Punisher/Frank Castle return?

Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again. Disney Plus

In the hospital, Matt hides out in a staff room when he encounters a clean-shaven and costumed-up The Punisher/Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal), who reveals a friend contacted him to come and save Matt's life and get him to safety.

Soon, Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force (AVTF) arrives at the hospital and a brutal shoot-out and fight occurs between them and The Punisher, who a suited-up Daredevil soon joins.

Naturally, Daredevil and The Punisher win the fight, despite Matt protesting again at Frank's ever-brutal methods.

Matt finds the bullet casing of one of the task force members and it belongs to the killer of White Tiger/Hector Ayala (Kamar de los Reyes), confronting the shooter who shows no remorse for his actions. Matt knocks him unconscious and remembers his past moments of brutality as he considers whether to kill the shooter, but a frustrated Frank kills him instead.

As the pair argue, a grenade is thrown into the room but Matt notices and the pair flee from the window to safety on the street below.

Does Karen Page return?

Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) in Daredevil: Born Again. Giovanni Rufino/Marvel/Disney+

Yes, following Matt and Frank's escape from the hospital, Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) arrives in a car to pick up Matt and Frank.

It becomes clear that Karen called on Frank to help Matt after learning of Bullseye's escape from prison, and also hopped on a plane from San Francisco to New York.

Matt relays his discoveries surrounding Foggy's murder to Karen, and they set off to get the lawyer's old files for further evidence.

Frank chooses to not go with the pair and stays at his hideout, to the disappointment of Karen who doesn't believe his lack of care about what is going on.

Rooting through their old files, Matt reveals he heard the heartbeats of Frank and Karen when they spoke to each other - suggesting romantic feelings - but Karen also asked if he had heard hers when she saw Matt again. It seems we may have a superhero love triangle here for Karen!

What is Wilson Fisk's plan for the city?

Michael Gandolfini (Daniel Blake), Zabryna Guevera (Sheila Rivera), and Wilson Fisk / Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) in Daredevil: Born Again. Photo by Giovanni Rufino. © 2024 MARVEL.

Mayor Fisk wants to use his Anti-Vigilante Task Force (AVTF) to take full control of the city in light of the shootings and Bullseye's escape but recognises that he needs a city-wide disaster to put the city into lockdown, so he organises a power cut to close off bridges and tunnels.

He also wants to flush out anyone not loyal to his cause, which soon becomes apparent to be advisor Sheila Rivera (Zabryna Guevara), who has conversations with an unsettled Commissioner Gallo. However, a conflicted Sheila recorded the conversation, and as a result, Gallo was picked by an old colleague and brought to Fisk and his underlings.

Fisk brutally beats and kills Gallo in front of his followers, crushing his skull with his bare hands.

Meanwhile, true believer Daniel Blake (Michael Gandolfini) is seen interviewing city council members to understand their loyalty and also blackmails those questioning Fisk's behaviour.

When the power cut ends and the restrictions are lifted, Fisk gives a broadcast to the city. He announces the Safer Streets initiative and reveals Gallo's 'resignation', enforces an 8pm curfew, and places New York City under martial law to prevent illegal vigilante activity.

"Never forget, I love New York," proclaims Fisk.

Later, we see Wilson and Vanessa pay a visit to Red Hook and in cages are the imprisoned council members, along with a bound Frank Castle.

Why did Vanessa Fisk have Foggy Nelson killed?

Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) and Vanessa Fisk (Ayelet Zurer) in Daredevil: Born Again. Giovanni Rufino. © 2025 MARVEL.

Matt and Karen find that Foggy Nelson had stumbled on evidence of Vanessa legally laundering money and engaging in otherwise criminal activity at Red Hook free port.

Matt realises that the Fisks want to build their own lawless city-state to carry out their criminal schemes with no limit to what they can get away with.

It's clear that Wilson realises what Vanessa did, but the pair's loyalty to each other remains solid.

The season ends with the pair sitting down to a glamorous dinner and toasting their success.

The Punisher and the Anti-Vigilante Task Force (AVTF)

Frank Castle is drawn back into a brutal conflict with the Anti-Vigilante Task Force (AVTF) and they eventually capture and bind him.

Task Force member Powell (Hamish Allan-Headley) invites Castle to join them and reveals how much they hero worship him, but Frank angrily rebukes them.

As a result, the officers begin to violently beat Frank, who remains plucky regardless.

What happens to Dr Heather Glenn?

Dr Heather Glenn pays a visit to Wilson Fisk's office, where she clearly still trusts him, and he soon asks her to be his administration's Commissioner of Mental Health.

Looked upon by Cashman, Heather accepts the offer from Fisk.

What is Daredevil's plan to take on Fisk?

Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) in Daredevil: Born Again Disney/Giovanni Rufino

After Karen makes Matt see that violently confronting Fisk won't win the battle against Fisk, he realises they will need an army to take on the Kingpin.

At Josie's bar, Matt and Karen discuss how he has a darker side to him but she tells him that Foggy knew his light and his dark sides but believed in Matt anyway, just like she does.

In the bar, surrounded by allies, including Angie Kim (Ruibo Qian) and Cherry (Clark Johnson), Matt makes a speech outlining that "The City Without Fear" can take back their community from those threatening it.

Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale end credits scene

A post-credits scene sees an imprisoned Frank Castle strike up a conversation with a task force member and begin shaking his hand before breaking his hand and arm through the cage.

Frank is as brutal as ever!

